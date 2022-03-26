The seating area features a custom-colored circular Kyle Bunting reminiscent of a giraffe and a custom wooden table that matches the angular shape of the stools.
The seating area features a custom-colored circular Kyle Bunting reminiscent of a giraffe and a custom wooden table that matches the angular shape of the stools.
Austin architect J.C. Schmeil converted his family's 1935 bungalow into a spacious modern family home on a modest budget and with tons of ingenuity. A dormer on the south side of the house contains two bedrooms. One of the bedrooms features a reading loft carved out of the attic space above the dining room. The intersection of the gabled roof and the shed dormers allowed us to wrap large windows around each corner, taking advantage of the "borrowed landscape"—treetop views that root the house to its site.
Austin architect J.C. Schmeil converted his family's 1935 bungalow into a spacious modern family home on a modest budget and with tons of ingenuity. A dormer on the south side of the house contains two bedrooms. One of the bedrooms features a reading loft carved out of the attic space above the dining room. The intersection of the gabled roof and the shed dormers allowed us to wrap large windows around each corner, taking advantage of the "borrowed landscape"—treetop views that root the house to its site.
The organic bedding is from The Canopy.
The organic bedding is from The Canopy.
Do it Yourself: Double Murphy Bed, this Baltic birch bunk tucks into a 12-inch-deep wall for an easy hidden addition to your home. $4,500
Do it Yourself: Double Murphy Bed, this Baltic birch bunk tucks into a 12-inch-deep wall for an easy hidden addition to your home. $4,500
The boys’ playroom is outfitted with a Uten.Silo wall organizer by Dorothee Becker for Vitra and a pair of May Day lamps by Konstantin Grcic for Flos that dangle from a set of Peace hooks by Louise Hederström for Maze.
The boys’ playroom is outfitted with a Uten.Silo wall organizer by Dorothee Becker for Vitra and a pair of May Day lamps by Konstantin Grcic for Flos that dangle from a set of Peace hooks by Louise Hederström for Maze.
The cozy spare room filled with heirlooms is largely used by the couple's three young grandchildren.
The cozy spare room filled with heirlooms is largely used by the couple's three young grandchildren.
Clock by Tung Chiang, $550 for series of four. Photo by Heath Ceramics.
Clock by Tung Chiang, $550 for series of four. Photo by Heath Ceramics.
After a long hiatus, the Braun Travel Clock is back in black. With an alarm, a torch light, and a world time zone map, the travel clock will help you keep track of time wherever you are.
After a long hiatus, the Braun Travel Clock is back in black. With an alarm, a torch light, and a world time zone map, the travel clock will help you keep track of time wherever you are.
In the cockpit of their imaginary rocket ship, the kids tinker with a dashboard of dials, levers, and knobs assembled by artist Christophe Gauspohl.
In the cockpit of their imaginary rocket ship, the kids tinker with a dashboard of dials, levers, and knobs assembled by artist Christophe Gauspohl.
The curvy shape of this pink sofa gives it a fun, playful quality.
The curvy shape of this pink sofa gives it a fun, playful quality.
The Grange
The Grange
In one area of the apartment, Tagliabue’s son, Domenec, plays drums in front of a sliding wood panel of the architects’ design.
In one area of the apartment, Tagliabue’s son, Domenec, plays drums in front of a sliding wood panel of the architects’ design.
Kids Temporary Tattoo Kit by Tattly $15.00 From monsters and robots to treats and circus animals, Tattly makes a variety of non-toxic temporary tattoo sets printed with vegetable-based ink.
Kids Temporary Tattoo Kit by Tattly $15.00 From monsters and robots to treats and circus animals, Tattly makes a variety of non-toxic temporary tattoo sets printed with vegetable-based ink.
Nate’s Bedroom Now three, Nate occupies coveted corner real estate in a third-floor room with a treetop-level view. “It’s a great space,” Casale says, “although it is the noisiest room in the house because of the street. But by now he’s so used to sleeping through all of the sounds, I don’t think it bothers him.” The brightness of the space is enhanced by an accent wall coated in fire engine–red chalkboard paint (Benjamin Moore Natura flat-finish paint in Vermillion mixed with unsanded grout) that Nate can scribble on—as soon as his parents get around to telling him that it’s allowed. A matching red pendant lamp from the Soho shop Kiosk hangs above a six-foot-tall teepee by Dexton Kids.
Nate’s Bedroom Now three, Nate occupies coveted corner real estate in a third-floor room with a treetop-level view. “It’s a great space,” Casale says, “although it is the noisiest room in the house because of the street. But by now he’s so used to sleeping through all of the sounds, I don’t think it bothers him.” The brightness of the space is enhanced by an accent wall coated in fire engine–red chalkboard paint (Benjamin Moore Natura flat-finish paint in Vermillion mixed with unsanded grout) that Nate can scribble on—as soon as his parents get around to telling him that it’s allowed. A matching red pendant lamp from the Soho shop Kiosk hangs above a six-foot-tall teepee by Dexton Kids.
The Watch Me Wall Clock is an unmistakably vibrant addition to any room. Designed by Rasmus Gottliebsen for Normann Copenhagen, its powder-coated aluminum pieces feature rich saturated colors in bold rectangles along with black and white hands.
The Watch Me Wall Clock is an unmistakably vibrant addition to any room. Designed by Rasmus Gottliebsen for Normann Copenhagen, its powder-coated aluminum pieces feature rich saturated colors in bold rectangles along with black and white hands.

92 more saves

Set cover photo