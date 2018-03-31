The house has two spacious outdoor patios for entertaining.
Nestled in Canmore’s Silvertip Resort community, this living masterpiece embodies the grandeur of the Rockies by blending elements from the natural landscape into its design. A modern take on the traditional mountain retreat, this home features the panoramic vistas one would expect while also showcasing a layout that fuses indoor and outdoor spaces highlighting the use of reclaimed airport hangar beams and unprecedented craftsmanship. Learn more about this property at Sotheby's International Realty Canada: http://bit.ly/2dpDdhF
For the entry, artist and textile designer Stevie Howell painted over custom wallpaper, allowing the drips to cover the wall before drawing on the surface with charcoal.
Hand made of solid unfinished brass parts and low wattage vintage style bulbs, the 'Namaste' was Inspired by Diwali, the Indian 'Festival of Lights' and the warm glow reminiscent of the candles lit during the festival.
Just because the sun sets doesn't mean the party has to end. Create the perfect ambiance with these vintage light strings from Restoration Hardware.
