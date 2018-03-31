Nestled in Canmore’s Silvertip Resort community, this living masterpiece embodies the grandeur of the Rockies by blending elements from the natural landscape into its design. A modern take on the traditional mountain retreat, this home features the panoramic vistas one would expect while also showcasing a layout that fuses indoor and outdoor spaces highlighting the use of reclaimed airport hangar beams and unprecedented craftsmanship. Learn more about this property at Sotheby's International Realty Canada: bit.ly/2dp...