Jennifer requested the Japanese-style outdoor soaking tub, but it’s enjoyed by the whole family. It was built by J&amp;K Cedar Works for around $6,500.
Focusing primarily on the view, the residents decorated the master bedroom with succulents, books, ceramics, and little else. A blanket from The Citizenry lies across an Onto bed by Bensen.
