Two Womb chairs by Eero Saarinen for Knoll and a Ring bench by Castro structure a reading area in the enclosed terrace.
The sliding wood and glass panel alludes to traditional Japanese shoji screens—sliding partitions constructed of wood and translucent paper. For the house’s wooden construction, co-design studio used Japanese cedar, sugi, and Japanese cypress, hinoki, both local to the larger Saitama prefecture.
The house is laid out on three levels, with the main entrance leading to the top-floor kitchen, which features concrete floors, quartz counters, a refrigerator and wall oven by Electrolux, and a stainless-steel apron-front sink from Kraus.
Liz is a minimal side table created by Tokyo-based designer Jin Kuramoto for MEETEE. Liz is a family of side tables that are configured by the thickness of wooden plywood which is only 6mm. The discovery of the structural strength, new findings of the many approaches and function has produced a new tool with shape that provides number of applications. With Liz, it is like an experiment, testing the material, structure and function. Instead of a fixed and existing shape, “To be a good presence according to suit the situation” is the purpose of this project.
The “CPU Table” is from his “Wire Tables” series.
Pedersen lists the Glass Trestle table among his favorite pieces. Designed in 2009, it was featured in an exhibition of young designers from around the world at the Musée d'Art Moderne de la Ville de Paris in 2012
Vifa's Oslo Wireless Speaker. Photo courtesy of Vifa
The open-plan kitchen and living room in the de Gaspé House in Montreal's Villeray neighborhood borrows natural light from a double-height space over the seating area.
The living spaces are separated from the sleeping quarters by an elevated bridge, hence the home's name.
Chad looked to his experience when designing the space. Elements of text and graphics can be found throughout, including the
This top floor loft space in Atlanta has uneven ceilings and no walls, so Schuneman sectioned off a nook for her bed using a tall bookcase. Photo courtesy of: Random House, Inc.
Davor and August check out the yard from the living room. “The bifold Vistalite doors allow us to open the house up completely and enjoy the fresh, warm air,” Davor says.
2006 Eloi Chafaï graduates from ENSCI–Les Ateliers. Dingjian and Chafaï found Normal Studio.
The original Field Office, in downtown Cape Town.
The super-geometric Tool table by LucidiPevere for Debi is formed by 3D laser cutting technology; the lightweight side table comes in two heights.
The Helix Table by Chris Hardy for DWR is a perfect triumvirate of glass, wood, and brass.
The sculptural staircase is a centerpiece of the open-plan kitchen and living room.
It's all white in this kitchen in Gothenburg, Sweden—from the floor to the cabinets to the fixtures. via fromscandinaviawithlove.com
The semi-closed entryway contains a white cabinet for storing coats and scarves. The LED ceiling lights are from Contrast Lighting.
Not my room, sadly (but not terribly different either), this unfussy bedroom shot gives a good idea of the accommodations. Neither too proper as to be sterile, nor too heavy on local motifs, the bedrooms offered a sophisticated understatement. I quite liked mine, though I immediately had the clothes I brought strewn about so I could not take a decent photo of it.
The structure has a 60/40 ratio of walls to windows, a figure that was achieved through computer modeling. "This ratio balances the amount of high R-value solid wall to glazing to create an overall building envelope for optimum thermal performance," Tedesco says. "This ratio was fine-tuned and tested using computer modeling that incorporated site-specific information such as building orientation, and the surrounding infrastructure such as neighboring houses and trees. The end result was an envelope design and window placement strategy that optimizes seasonal daylight cycles, maximizes solar gains in the winter, increases the level of interior natural daylighting, and considers views of the surrounding neighborhood." Because the residents are sensitive to noise, the walls feature extra insulaton, especially in the bedrooms and media rooms.
“It had to be inspired by the 1950s, it had to be fun—not too crazy—and it had to have a soul,” Deau says of the space.
For the bedroom, the designer selected a bed by Muji and floor lamps by Lightyears.
The 450-square-foot-space is part of the residents gradual renovation to turn their classic New England shingle house into a modern interior with some period details. The attic was originally a cramped and cluttered bedroom, so Barrett made unifying material moves and added custom storage. The floor running throughout the room is bamboo strand flooring from Plyboo and a mix of cream and funky orange (Benjamin Moore Calypso) adds a crisp dose of color.
Santiard says that there was a lot of investment in the French ski industry in the 1960s and 1970s and many of those buildings have deteriorated. The city of Les Menuires is in the middle of a five-year plan to modernize its resorts and offers some incentives to rehab older buildings if they meet certain requirements—having a lamp for each bed, a certain mattress quality, ample storage, and a well-equipped kitchen, among others. "The city really pushed us to make a little chalet inside this massive 70s building," says Santiard.
The house gracefully marries modern and ancient, as seen in the master bedroom, where a custom-built mirrored storage unit divides the sleeping and bathing areas.
In Direct Compass, the bedroom is considered central to family relationships, and is built overlooking a small zen garden on the house’s south side, as cool temperatures are believed to be beneficial for mental clarity. At Kinugawa and Hughes' residence, the bedroom is separated from the kitchen and dining area by a clearly defined, six-foot-long passageway marking the transition between public and private.
