Protected by an overhang, and floating above ground level, this tertiary space is known in traditional homes as the "engawa." To sustain a unified look throughout, the floor and ceiling are clad in ipe wood.
Protected by an overhang, and floating above ground level, this tertiary space is known in traditional homes as the "engawa." To sustain a unified look throughout, the floor and ceiling are clad in ipe wood.
This dreamy, glass bedroom by the lake was created as an early prototype for the prefabricated greenhouse/she kits known as the Kekkilä Green Sheds.
This dreamy, glass bedroom by the lake was created as an early prototype for the prefabricated greenhouse/she kits known as the Kekkilä Green Sheds.
From Japanese company Yamazaki, the Recycling Bag Stand is an innovative accessory designed with urban living in mind. The simple accessory unfolds to a standing position that can hold several plastic bags—from grocery shopping, takeout, and other errands—enabling users to directly recycle plastic containers, cans, and other items into the bags.
From Japanese company Yamazaki, the Recycling Bag Stand is an innovative accessory designed with urban living in mind. The simple accessory unfolds to a standing position that can hold several plastic bags—from grocery shopping, takeout, and other errands—enabling users to directly recycle plastic containers, cans, and other items into the bags.
The Box Kitchen contains two burners, a ventilation hood, a sink, a dishwasher, and a microwave. A fold-down laminated countertop creates a prep surface.
The Box Kitchen contains two burners, a ventilation hood, a sink, a dishwasher, and a microwave. A fold-down laminated countertop creates a prep surface.
A small space for laundry.
A small space for laundry.
The Kaschkasch Floor Mirror is a decidedly modern home accent that is designed with small spaces and apartment living in mind. The full-body mirror has a triangular shaped frame, making it easy to fit into the corner of a room.
The Kaschkasch Floor Mirror is a decidedly modern home accent that is designed with small spaces and apartment living in mind. The full-body mirror has a triangular shaped frame, making it easy to fit into the corner of a room.
One of the main goals of the construction was to do as little harm as possible to the existing environment, which includes waterways that salmon depend upon. Herrin and his team created a garden roof that covers the full extent of the home to meet this objective. “This helps control storm water runoff and also replaces lost insect habitat—insects being a critical food source for juvenile salmon,” he says.
One of the main goals of the construction was to do as little harm as possible to the existing environment, which includes waterways that salmon depend upon. Herrin and his team created a garden roof that covers the full extent of the home to meet this objective. “This helps control storm water runoff and also replaces lost insect habitat—insects being a critical food source for juvenile salmon,” he says.
Plant Wall Design created a custom, self-sustaining vertical green wall for the show.
Plant Wall Design created a custom, self-sustaining vertical green wall for the show.
Mississippi QueenThe sustainability-minded Mississippi home of architect Brett Nave, a dwell.com exclusive, is our pick for the best home featured in August. In building his house, Nave took extra care to conserve mature trees on his lot. In addition to the shade from the nearby trees, the house stays cool with the help of Zero VOC closed cell foam in the floors, open cell foam in the roof deck and Knaupf ECO Batts in the walls. A 16 seer heat pump circulates the air when it's too humid for the open windows. Marvin Low E windows and Simpson Mastermark insulated French doors can be opened up to the screened-in porch on the backside of the house, which Nave says helps create a mood that is his favorite element of the house.
Mississippi QueenThe sustainability-minded Mississippi home of architect Brett Nave, a dwell.com exclusive, is our pick for the best home featured in August. In building his house, Nave took extra care to conserve mature trees on his lot. In addition to the shade from the nearby trees, the house stays cool with the help of Zero VOC closed cell foam in the floors, open cell foam in the roof deck and Knaupf ECO Batts in the walls. A 16 seer heat pump circulates the air when it's too humid for the open windows. Marvin Low E windows and Simpson Mastermark insulated French doors can be opened up to the screened-in porch on the backside of the house, which Nave says helps create a mood that is his favorite element of the house.
100 Contemporary Green Buildings, Volume 1 is available through Taschen
100 Contemporary Green Buildings, Volume 1 is available through Taschen
CLOVERWARE LITE UTENSILS San Francisco outdoor gear company Alite just released these nifty camping utensils made from BPA-free recyclable nylon. A spork, knife, and cooking tool all in one, the implement is heat-safe up to 400 degrees, won't scratch non-stick cookware, and can be cleaned in a dishwasher.
CLOVERWARE LITE UTENSILS San Francisco outdoor gear company Alite just released these nifty camping utensils made from BPA-free recyclable nylon. A spork, knife, and cooking tool all in one, the implement is heat-safe up to 400 degrees, won't scratch non-stick cookware, and can be cleaned in a dishwasher.
Set cover photo