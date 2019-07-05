“Everything out here has been something else,” designer Barbara Hill says of Marfa, Texas. It’s certainly true of her casita, which was formerly a grocery store: The 1,200-square-foot home is filled with reworked pieces, including the Elvis artwork she embellished with pink lights fabricated by the Neon Gallery in Houston and the refurbished Bertoia chairs from Cast + Crew. The minimal color palette is echoed in the freestanding Malm fireplace and the concrete floor sculptures by William Vizcarra from Wrong Marfa.