A street view of the low-slung compound.
The double-height living space is anchored by a wood-burning stove by Lopi in the corner. The large east-facing window on the far wall floods the room with magical morning light. All the windows and doors are by Quantum.
A closer look at the den.
Bornstein’s living room features an intriguing collection of furniture. The sofa is made by Swedish manufacturer Ire. The 1970s wood burner was a secondhand store find, and the wood table, by Bruno Mattson, was found in a bin at a recycling station. He inherited the lounge chair from his parents.
Revamped 1973 Holiday Rambler is now an all new living space.
Leo Marmol and Alisa Becket enjoy one of their home’s many outdoor spaces.
“Everything out here has been something else,” designer Barbara Hill says of Marfa, Texas. It’s certainly true of her casita, which was formerly a grocery store: The 1,200-square-foot home is filled with reworked pieces, including the Elvis artwork she embellished with pink lights fabricated by the Neon Gallery in Houston and the refurbished Bertoia chairs from Cast + Crew. The minimal color palette is echoed in the freestanding Malm fireplace and the concrete floor sculptures by William Vizcarra from Wrong Marfa.
The cabins are made up of two layers of wood construction. The exterior layer is made of Larch wood with a custom glazing.
