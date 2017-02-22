An artist by trade, and gardener by passion, Allison Paschke commissioned Providence-based architecture firm 3SIXØ to build a modest cottage that would allow her to reconnect with nature. She landscaped the home’s lush gardens herself.
Key to the space-efficient floor plan is a strategically placed set of recessed areas, includingthe sleeping nook and writing desk.
The ceiling and cream-colored walls, made from narrow white-pine planks, were coated in a custom hue that Paschke mixed from C2 paints.
A writing desk is paired with a classic Series 7 chair by Arne Jacobsen.