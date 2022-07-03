Subscribe to Dwell
Subscribe to Dwell
Entry Foyer with custom millwork.
Entry Foyer with custom millwork.
The pool and covered patio sit on the corner opposite of the entrance courtyard. The patio can be accessed through sliding glass doors from both the dining room and kitchen, and the master bedroom. Having lived on the site for so long, designer Jamie Chioco was able to quickly make informed decisions about the design—for example, one of the neighbors uses his backyard for large family gatherings and barbecues, and so it was decided early on to not to have many openings on that facade in order to give both homes privacy.
The pool and covered patio sit on the corner opposite of the entrance courtyard. The patio can be accessed through sliding glass doors from both the dining room and kitchen, and the master bedroom. Having lived on the site for so long, designer Jamie Chioco was able to quickly make informed decisions about the design—for example, one of the neighbors uses his backyard for large family gatherings and barbecues, and so it was decided early on to not to have many openings on that facade in order to give both homes privacy.
Before: The bank of windows in the living room, and the way the sunlight filtered through the tree leaves, is what first drew Alex to the house.
Before: The bank of windows in the living room, and the way the sunlight filtered through the tree leaves, is what first drew Alex to the house.
The renovation included an additional bathroom, to round out the total to two.
The renovation included an additional bathroom, to round out the total to two.