Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
James Lachance
Follow
7
Saves
Followers
Following
Inside the sauna, cedar planks line the walls, along with the floors and ceiling surfaces.
The sauna is located approximately 30 minutes by boat from the resort, deep within the UNESCO-protected Clayoquot Sound Biosphere Reserve.
Big Barn
Big Barn
Today, the cabin has a new purpose: it’s a safe haven for a friend who is a surgeon in Portland.
The streamlined Henrybuilt kitchen features a hidden range hood and pops of color that reference the home’s red-tinted glass.
Set cover photo