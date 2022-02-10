The large blue barn door, mimicked by the garage doors, is an hommage to the family home, which also has big sliding storm doors.
A long guardrail, made from trees felled to clear the property, doubles as extra seating.
Irvington, New York Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
Burrow’s latest rugs are design-forward, yet sturdy enough to be pet-friendly and childproof.
Walls are swathed in waterproof Tadelakt plaster.
This floating tiny home is well appointed for both long-term mooring and continuous cruising—and it just hit the market at £125K.
A glimpse of Heva's interior and deck.
This remote cabin in Sullivan County hovers above a steep slope, suspended by the trees that surround it.
We'll be continually working on the landscape, keeping it as natural as possible,
Architect Rocio Romero designs ADUs that are conceived as studios, backyard offices, guest cottages, and short-term getaways. She’s sold over 50 prefab units in 17 different states, and recently launched a series of more modestly sized, construct-it-yourself structures dubbed the Camp series. The 456-square-foot Base Camp and 312-square-foot Fish Camp will both be priced in the $20,000 range. At just over 300 square feet, the Fish Camp is the smaller of the two Camp styles, but the prototype illustrates its utility as guesthouse or office.
A Kibbo Sprinter van parked near Wild Willy’s Hot Springs in California.
Road-Haus can be placed nearly anywhere recreational vehicles or trailers can. "To install Road-Haus, you will need a water line, sewer connection line, and 100 amp service for power within 20 feet of the unit," says Wheelhaus founder Jamie Mackay.
Why Now, More Than Ever, the ADU Is the Future of Home: Whether it serves as an investment, backyard office, or intergenerational housing, the accessory dwelling unit (ADU) has never made more sense.
Its cast-concrete roof slabs evoke any number of desert sights—the fronds of a palm, the faces of stones, even the armored plates of an armadillo.
The bathroom features an indoor/outdoor shower. The Wetstyle sink is outfitted with a Blu Bathworks faucet.
A wall covered in graphite-colored Ann Sacks tile runs from the kitchen out to the covered porch. Similarly, the sheetrock ceiling and the concrete flooring are extended from inside to outside—a cost-saving measure that provides visual continuity. The Hot Mesh outdoor dining chairs are by Blu Dot.
Top 10 Vans, Buses, and Trailers of 2020: From souped-up Airstreams to converted skoolies, these rambling homes enraptured our readers.
