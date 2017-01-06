The MoMA Design Store reopens its Midtown Manhattan location on October 1, 2016, following a three-month renovation by London firm Lumsden Design Ltd. With the goal of "removing the barriers to discovery," the refreshed space features movable displays and an iPad-based shopping system. At the entrance, an installation of Nanoleaf's Aurora smart LED lighting panels—a product the store team discovered on Kickstarter—greets visitors.
MoMA Design Store, 44 West 53 St., store.moma.org
Photo by Martin Seck