Photographer: Taggart Sorenson
Melbourne is the location of the Canny-designed Lubelso Hawthorn Concept Home where one of the bathrooms has large, soft grey tiles on the floor that continue up the sides of the shower walls. A skylight above the shower keeps the space full of light. Photo by Derek Swalwell
The MoMA Design Store reopens its Midtown Manhattan location on October 1, 2016, following a three-month renovation by London firm Lumsden Design Ltd. With the goal of "removing the barriers to discovery," the refreshed space features movable displays and an iPad-based shopping system. At the entrance, an installation of Nanoleaf's Aurora smart LED lighting panels—a product the store team discovered on Kickstarter—greets visitors. MoMA Design Store, 44 West 53 St., store.moma.org Photo by Martin Seck
In 1962, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill architect Arthur Witthoefft won the AIA's highest honor for a home he built in the lush woods of Westchester County. Having fended off a developer's wrecking ball, Todd Goddard and Andrew Mandolene went above and beyond to make this manse mint again.
In the living room are a sectional by American Leather for Room & Board, an Eames lounge chair and ottoman, and a custom floor lamp and coffee table by Jeremy Clark and Ed Haynes.
