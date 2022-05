No less than twelve of WOHA's designs—what the museum calls "vertical ecosystems"—will be on display at the exhibit. Multimedia displays, including architectural models, will showcase how these projects break the conventions of skyscraper design: unlike the Miesian tower, they are hardly hermetic and sealed from nature. Seen here is the firm's PARKROYAL on Pickering, in Singapore. The nearly 300-foot-tall hotel and office building features these sculptural outdoor gardens.