Green and Live House is a minimal home located in Nara, Japan, designed by Akka. The land is surrounded by trees and beautiful scenery, something the architects wanted to expose to the residents by providing large glazings and a balcony. In addition to the balcony, a study is situated adjacent to the staircase which also provide expansive views of the forest. A semi-private courtyard allows the residents to maintain a garden, and seamlessly integrate the outdoors with the interior.