A small side patio offers an un-hindered view of open forest.
A small side patio offers an un-hindered view of open forest.
An edgeless pool creates a smooth glass-like effect, reflecting the thickly forested surroundings.
An edgeless pool creates a smooth glass-like effect, reflecting the thickly forested surroundings.
Using prefabricated materials for the exterior allowed Koehler and his team to drastically reduce building time during the construction phase. Cross-laminated timber panels (CLT), laser cut in the factory and assembled at the site within two weeks, add structure and aesthetic interest to the top of the home.
Using prefabricated materials for the exterior allowed Koehler and his team to drastically reduce building time during the construction phase. Cross-laminated timber panels (CLT), laser cut in the factory and assembled at the site within two weeks, add structure and aesthetic interest to the top of the home.
An ample sill made of English elm was built into two front windows to create a gathering spot that is visually connected to the street. Donna Wilson’s lively Ernest pouf in coral Nos Da upholstery for SCP adds extra seating in the living room.
An ample sill made of English elm was built into two front windows to create a gathering spot that is visually connected to the street. Donna Wilson’s lively Ernest pouf in coral Nos Da upholstery for SCP adds extra seating in the living room.
Edgeland House, built on a cliff-top lot in Austin by architect Thomas Bercy for lawyer and writer Chris Brown, is topped by a living roof to help it blend into the landscape. The concrete, steel, and glass house is divided into two distinct public and private halves.
Edgeland House, built on a cliff-top lot in Austin by architect Thomas Bercy for lawyer and writer Chris Brown, is topped by a living roof to help it blend into the landscape. The concrete, steel, and glass house is divided into two distinct public and private halves.
Located in California’s Sugar Bowl neighborhood, this shadowy lair by Mork-Ulnes Architects looks like something out of fairy tale. "We call the house Troll Hus, with a reference to the otherworldly beings in Norse mythology and Scandinavian folklore that are said to dwell in remote mountains," architect Casper Mork-Ulnes says.
Located in California’s Sugar Bowl neighborhood, this shadowy lair by Mork-Ulnes Architects looks like something out of fairy tale. "We call the house Troll Hus, with a reference to the otherworldly beings in Norse mythology and Scandinavian folklore that are said to dwell in remote mountains," architect Casper Mork-Ulnes says.
The repurposed home, which formerly housed famed flower bulb distribution company Cruickshank’s, is now a local landmark in its own right, standing out on the street as a modern reminder of the building’s history.
The repurposed home, which formerly housed famed flower bulb distribution company Cruickshank’s, is now a local landmark in its own right, standing out on the street as a modern reminder of the building’s history.
Plum accents, including a Saarinen Womb chair in aubergine Rivington fabric by KnollTextiles, complement the apartment’s exposed brick. The trio of Paper tables, designed by GamFratesi for Gubi, can nest in various formations, while a Clear Ice chandelier from ABC Carpet &amp; Home and semisheer curtains made by Beckenstein Fabric &amp; Interiors lend the room a soft glow.
Plum accents, including a Saarinen Womb chair in aubergine Rivington fabric by KnollTextiles, complement the apartment’s exposed brick. The trio of Paper tables, designed by GamFratesi for Gubi, can nest in various formations, while a Clear Ice chandelier from ABC Carpet &amp; Home and semisheer curtains made by Beckenstein Fabric &amp; Interiors lend the room a soft glow.
Jason lounges in one of two armchairs by midcentury designer Milo Baughman in the parlor-floor living room. The wood block coffee table is by Eric Slayton, a friend of the couple, and the modular Carmo sofa is from BoConcept. A 1952 piece by French industrial designer Serge Mouille, the Three-Arm Floor Lamp—widely referred to as the "Praying Mantis," for its looming trio of arms—is a nod to the couple’s love of Parisian interiors; a branch-like chandelier by Los Angeles–based artist Gary Chapman hangs overhead.
Jason lounges in one of two armchairs by midcentury designer Milo Baughman in the parlor-floor living room. The wood block coffee table is by Eric Slayton, a friend of the couple, and the modular Carmo sofa is from BoConcept. A 1952 piece by French industrial designer Serge Mouille, the Three-Arm Floor Lamp—widely referred to as the "Praying Mantis," for its looming trio of arms—is a nod to the couple’s love of Parisian interiors; a branch-like chandelier by Los Angeles–based artist Gary Chapman hangs overhead.
Entrance By moving the foot of the stairway away from the front door, Bischoff and his team carved out a transition point from the stoop and sidewalk below, providing a welcome measure of privacy. (Visitors must scale the steps and stand at the door before they can peer in.) The concrete floor tiles were left over from an earlier MADE project. “We didn’t have an equal balance of black and white or even the right sizes,” Bischoff says, “so we made a design moment out of what we had.” Saving on the floor tiles meant that Casale and Crofton could spring for hand-finished wallpaper by Swedish company Sandberg.
Entrance By moving the foot of the stairway away from the front door, Bischoff and his team carved out a transition point from the stoop and sidewalk below, providing a welcome measure of privacy. (Visitors must scale the steps and stand at the door before they can peer in.) The concrete floor tiles were left over from an earlier MADE project. “We didn’t have an equal balance of black and white or even the right sizes,” Bischoff says, “so we made a design moment out of what we had.” Saving on the floor tiles meant that Casale and Crofton could spring for hand-finished wallpaper by Swedish company Sandberg.
While Brooklyn brownstones conjure up memories of their turn-of-the-century roots, they also remain the modern-day face of New York’s coolest boroughs. With brownstone living, however, comes responsibility—many of these classic beauties are in need of renovation and restoration. Here are 10 standout, renovated brownstones that retain their original charm with added contemporary cool.
While Brooklyn brownstones conjure up memories of their turn-of-the-century roots, they also remain the modern-day face of New York’s coolest boroughs. With brownstone living, however, comes responsibility—many of these classic beauties are in need of renovation and restoration. Here are 10 standout, renovated brownstones that retain their original charm with added contemporary cool.
A series of Radient sconces by RBW illuminates the third-floor landing with a subtle graphic pop.
A series of Radient sconces by RBW illuminates the third-floor landing with a subtle graphic pop.
The couple’s bold mix-and-match sensibility applies most unconventionally to the material palette; nearly every surface is different from the next. The cook station pairs a copper Watermark faucet with an Italian marble countertop, a copper-toned stainless-steel range from Blue Star, and a backsplash of masonry Foundation Brick tile by Ann Sacks.
The couple’s bold mix-and-match sensibility applies most unconventionally to the material palette; nearly every surface is different from the next. The cook station pairs a copper Watermark faucet with an Italian marble countertop, a copper-toned stainless-steel range from Blue Star, and a backsplash of masonry Foundation Brick tile by Ann Sacks.
When Alan Ricks and Cristina de la Cierva moved into their Boston condo, a ship’s ladder was taking up space in the main living area. Following a lengthy renovation, a spiral staircase provides rooftop access.
When Alan Ricks and Cristina de la Cierva moved into their Boston condo, a ship’s ladder was taking up space in the main living area. Following a lengthy renovation, a spiral staircase provides rooftop access.
By setting an Amsterdam house a few feet back from the street, 31/44 Architects ensured the city’s planning department that the new construction would not block light to the surrounding structures. The gray brick facade references the building material of choice in the formerly industrial neighborhood, which has seen a residential resurgence.
By setting an Amsterdam house a few feet back from the street, 31/44 Architects ensured the city’s planning department that the new construction would not block light to the surrounding structures. The gray brick facade references the building material of choice in the formerly industrial neighborhood, which has seen a residential resurgence.
At designer and interior architect Danny Venlet’s home and atelier in Brussels, arched transom windows original to the structure harken back to its history as one of the city’s several béguinages—enclosed communities founded by a semi-monastic Christian order and built in a traditional Flemish style. Venlet enlarged the glass panes beneath, which overlook the courtyard. In bold juxtaposition to the architecture, his own product and furniture designs, including his 2007 Cage Aux Folles stainless-steel wire baskets, often reference industrial materials and aviation-inspired forms.
At designer and interior architect Danny Venlet’s home and atelier in Brussels, arched transom windows original to the structure harken back to its history as one of the city’s several béguinages—enclosed communities founded by a semi-monastic Christian order and built in a traditional Flemish style. Venlet enlarged the glass panes beneath, which overlook the courtyard. In bold juxtaposition to the architecture, his own product and furniture designs, including his 2007 Cage Aux Folles stainless-steel wire baskets, often reference industrial materials and aviation-inspired forms.
FORMstudio designed an acrylic balustrade that winds up the 1,647-square-foot home's five levels. The flooring throughout is white oak.
FORMstudio designed an acrylic balustrade that winds up the 1,647-square-foot home's five levels. The flooring throughout is white oak.
“From the day we got our house, I knew exactly how I wanted it done,” says Mia Dalgas, who led the renovation of her family’s 1880s home in Copenhagen’s Potato Rows district. One of the biggest transformations was the addition of a glass-enclosed lacquered wood staircase.
“From the day we got our house, I knew exactly how I wanted it done,” says Mia Dalgas, who led the renovation of her family’s 1880s home in Copenhagen’s Potato Rows district. One of the biggest transformations was the addition of a glass-enclosed lacquered wood staircase.
To keep the project close to their $10,000 budget, the family looked for bargains whenever possible. The circular window was a misorder they snagged for 90 percent off from a local building supply store. The mahogany siding is a mix of Craigslist purchases and Dumpster finds.
To keep the project close to their $10,000 budget, the family looked for bargains whenever possible. The circular window was a misorder they snagged for 90 percent off from a local building supply store. The mahogany siding is a mix of Craigslist purchases and Dumpster finds.
Photo by Shannon McGrath
Photo by Shannon McGrath
Höweler + Yoon squeezed high-design landscape elements, like a fountain and built-in seating, into a small 15-by-13-foot space.
Höweler + Yoon squeezed high-design landscape elements, like a fountain and built-in seating, into a small 15-by-13-foot space.
The Trues host parties in the glass-walled structure, located steps from their vacation home, or they escape to it to catch some rays and read a book. Bill reclines on cushions hidden under the reclaimed-fir floorboards that are propped up with Sugatsune hinges.
The Trues host parties in the glass-walled structure, located steps from their vacation home, or they escape to it to catch some rays and read a book. Bill reclines on cushions hidden under the reclaimed-fir floorboards that are propped up with Sugatsune hinges.
Mad tech mogul Nathan Bateman’s home has gorgeous, expansive views of a lake and mountains, but an underabundance of trees, considering the film’s Alaskan setting. Tall trees were imported and placed on twenty meter-high stilts to create an Alaskan vibe. The hotel, perched on a steep levee within a nature reserve, is a minimalist marvel that blends into the wilderness—in building the hotel, no alterations to the terrain or rock blasting were permitted. The result is a series of birdhouse-shaped log houses that jut perilously over slopes and a collection of guest rooms that are stand-alone cubes supported by huge steel rods drilled into the rock, each with one or two glass walls that offer eye popping views of glacial mountains.
Mad tech mogul Nathan Bateman’s home has gorgeous, expansive views of a lake and mountains, but an underabundance of trees, considering the film’s Alaskan setting. Tall trees were imported and placed on twenty meter-high stilts to create an Alaskan vibe. The hotel, perched on a steep levee within a nature reserve, is a minimalist marvel that blends into the wilderness—in building the hotel, no alterations to the terrain or rock blasting were permitted. The result is a series of birdhouse-shaped log houses that jut perilously over slopes and a collection of guest rooms that are stand-alone cubes supported by huge steel rods drilled into the rock, each with one or two glass walls that offer eye popping views of glacial mountains.
Clerestory windows, set into the brick facade with fins, rings the top of Níall McLaughlin Architects's chapel at Ripon Theological College in Oxford.
Clerestory windows, set into the brick facade with fins, rings the top of Níall McLaughlin Architects's chapel at Ripon Theological College in Oxford.
With windows looking out onto the second-story courtyard, the laundry/bathroom area has a custom-made and a picturesque view.
With windows looking out onto the second-story courtyard, the laundry/bathroom area has a custom-made and a picturesque view.
The double-height living space looks out to the reflecting pool and entry. A George Nelson Bubble Lamp, Edward Wormley Long John Bench, and Van Keppel Green settee and table were among the home’s original furnishings.
The double-height living space looks out to the reflecting pool and entry. A George Nelson Bubble Lamp, Edward Wormley Long John Bench, and Van Keppel Green settee and table were among the home’s original furnishings.
Ziger/Snead Architects constructed this ode to rowing in rural Virginia for a Baltimore couple who share a love of sculling. “Everywhere in the house you can see the moment where land meets water,” says Douglas Bothner, an associate at the firm.
Ziger/Snead Architects constructed this ode to rowing in rural Virginia for a Baltimore couple who share a love of sculling. “Everywhere in the house you can see the moment where land meets water,” says Douglas Bothner, an associate at the firm.
For architect Bijoy Jain, principal at Studio Mumbai Architects, making the most of the muggy locale meant foregoing walls for louvers and slatted sliding doors—and opting for local materials to construct the airy home. “Response to weathering is critical along the seaside,” he explains. The East Indian laurel, Burma teak, and palmyra woods will endure the seaside climate with an oiling after each monsoon. The pool that runs between the two structures of the home contrasts the choppy white-capped ocean with tranquil charm, making it a favorite spot for the vacationing family of four, who spend weekends here at the retreat.
For architect Bijoy Jain, principal at Studio Mumbai Architects, making the most of the muggy locale meant foregoing walls for louvers and slatted sliding doors—and opting for local materials to construct the airy home. “Response to weathering is critical along the seaside,” he explains. The East Indian laurel, Burma teak, and palmyra woods will endure the seaside climate with an oiling after each monsoon. The pool that runs between the two structures of the home contrasts the choppy white-capped ocean with tranquil charm, making it a favorite spot for the vacationing family of four, who spend weekends here at the retreat.
Photo by Francesco Bolis
Photo by Francesco Bolis

25 more saves

Set cover photo