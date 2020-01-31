Here, a crew fights waning daylight to position the bath house.
To catch the northern lights, book your stay between August and March.
Lapland sees little to no daylight in the winter months. Here, the sun makes a brief appearance.
The land cabins are built on stilts to avoid the need to shovel snow all season. Floor-to-ceiling windows grant breathtaking views of the region’s remarkable setting.
Ample, tiered seating provides plenty of space for guests to go for a shvitz.
At the center of the rotunda is an ice bath where guests can take a frosty plunge—a traditional activity in Sweden. Temperatures are regulated at 39 degrees Fahrenheit year round.
An overhead shot of Arctic Bath shows the lay of the land—and how cold it can get.
Logs splayed around the structure’s facade emulate a log jam—a reference to Harads’ logging industry from days of yore. During the summer, the bath floats freely in the Lule River and it’s anchored to shore by a wooden dock. In the winter, the frozen river does the trick.
An aerial view looks toward Alamo Square Park with Twin Peaks in the distance.
The row of Queen Anne-style Victorians on Steiner Street—known as the Painted Ladies or the Seven Sisters—are a San Francisco landmark. The third one from the right at 714 Steiner Street was recently listed for sale.
A small sundeck offers views of the city skyline. Stairs lead down to connect the other levels with an unfinished basement and the backyard.
A closer look at the facade of 714 Steiner, pictured here in the middle. The term "Painted Ladies" was first coined by Elizabeth Pomada and Michael Larsen in their 1978 book Painted Ladies: San Francisco's Resplendent Victorians. The phrase is now commonly used to describe polychromatic Victorian or Edwardian homes in other American cities.
The exterior of this Painted Lady takes on a more muted color palette than its other sisters along the block. Earthy shades of cream, beige, and clay accentuate the home's classic Victorian details.
A stained-glass window decorates a landing halfway up the stairs, which continue to the upper-level apartment. The first-floor apartment is located straight ahead.
The second-floor apartment features a classic bay window that warms the space with natural light. Large windows frame views of Alamo Square across the street, including the various hills that tourists occupy to snag a perfect Instagram shot.
The main entryway opens up into a sunroom that features a wall of windows looking out onto the lush landscape and Putnam Lake.
The 1932 Colonial and its many windows. A grassy yard and mature trees envelope the home.
The .66-acre Willow Island sits just off shore in the middle of Putnam Lake in Patterson, a historic town right on the border of New York and Connecticut.
Retractable glass walls allow living spaces to blend from inside to outside, creating a direct connection with the Bondi Beach climate.
The internal courtyard is the heart of the home.
From the street, the house appears as a simple, white structure with timber elements. It’s not until you enter that the lightness and porosity of the home becomes apparent.
Simple in form, but built of multiple layers, this contemporary home plays with light, function, and form.
Subtle curves introduced throughout the design, such as in the built-in casework and stone plinth, soften the geometric plan of the home.
White brick walls provide a textured backdrop for light and shadows to play.
The hallway wraps around the courtyard below. Sliding windows blend the divide between the interior and exterior spaces.
Layered elements, including a movable wood screen and interior curtains, provide plenty of options for comfort and privacy.
Mobile timber privacy screens allow for openness and transparency, or privacy and quiet.
A large, marble island is the focal point of this all-white kitchen, with the marble backsplash helping to tie the space together.
The skylight above provides a rhythm of light and shadow across the shower walls.
Even the master bath fully embraces the Bondi Beach location. A large picture window and skylight create the feeling of being outdoors in this marble oasis.
The updated living room features new wide-plank white oak hardwood floors. See Arch refinished the wood ceiling and structural beams, and stripped the walls of the original wood paneling for a brighter look.
An abstract painting by modern artist Robert Breer, the designer's father, hangs above a black clawfoot tub.
Breer designed a glass wall to section the closet and act as a headboard in the bedroom area, where a black clawfoot tub is across from the bed. The gold dresser is vintage Sarreid.
The designer set a collection of figure paintings she purchased at a Pasadena, California, flea market on top of a wood credenza she designed for the living room. The marble table is a piece by Gae Aulenti she purchased at auction.
TWA Hotel celebrates its history with vintage uniforms on display. Pictured here is a Stan Herman flight attendant pantsuit from 1975.