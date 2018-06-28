Designed to comfortably accommodate three to five employees, the 1,000-square-foot home office that Matt Fajkus Architecture has recently built beautifully complements an existing midcentury abode in Austin, Texas.
The staircase is constructed of laminated 3/4" plywood sheets, and all of the components are interlocking using mortise and tenon joints instead of fasteners.
The stylish staircase provides a strong focus for the open-plan interior, and was constructed out of fir plywood by Duerksen himself.
The open plan of this white kitchen helps keep the interiors bright, while also creating a greater sense of spaciousness. The black stools at the bar draw the eye upward to the unique black light fixtures in this white kitchen with black countertops.
The footprint of the home was configured to accommodate all of the existing trees without risking damage to their roots. An exception was made for a tree which sat in the middle of the property which was showing signs of decay. A dense Canadian Maple, the tree was milled and repurposed as the central island/dining room table—also built by Duerksen himself—and is now located only 10 feet from its original location.
A finger-jointed drop provides soft definition between the island and dining area of the slab.