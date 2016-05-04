Two-year-old Annika and five-year-old Soren make music on the "nap swing," a popular hangout spot for kids and adults alike.
Cedar slats mark the facade of Floating House, Doug and Becca Worple's lake house in Ontario. The architects, MOS, chose materials and shapes that wouldn’t stand out. “They’re really simple, almost Platonic forms,” principal Michael Meredith says. The modest cabin has boat, a gabled roof and a cladding of untreated cedar, a material that shows up on docks and homes along Georgian Bay. “Allowing the buildings to weather seems the right thing to do,” Sample says. And it’s ready for winter: Sliding barn doors seal the place up as an impenetrable box.
A detail shows where the engraved birds, the original flooring, and two base panels create an interplay of materials. “This project was exciting because architects and artists look at and build objects differently, and this approach created a unique dynamic,” says the architect.
The eating and sleeping quarters have settled easily onto the shores of Shoal Lake.
The rusting steel is an important part of the house’s patina, Campbell says. “We appreciate materials in the raw,” he adds. “The tables aren’t stained; the steel isn’t painted. The materials are what they are.”
Bistro Bird Feeder Your friends will be tweeting this once they see how colorfully you feed your bird friends!
Coolade pitcher and glasses by Andi Kovel for Esque
Layered Side Table The perfect salsa dip and chips table (and suitable for both indoors and out), there’s no way your party won’t be a hit with this smooth multi-leveled piece.
Picket Double Low Back Bench Low maintenance and highly versatile, this bright bench gives any outdoor setting a chill aura.
Just browsing the cheery selection of enamel-coated steel charcoal barbeques from Bodum boosts our spirits with thoughts of the next summer afternoon spent grilling hot dogs and hamburgs in the breeze.
The office looks out on the spacious deck.
In the rendering for the zeroHouse, the building appears to be both a harmonious addition to the landscape and a harbinger of future architectural forms.
This dreamy, glass bedroom by the lake was created as an early prototype for the prefabricated greenhouse/she kits known as the Kekkilä Green Sheds.
When Abbie and Bill Burton hired Marmol Radziner to design their prefab weekend home, their two requests were “simple-simple, replaceable materials,” says Abbie—such as concrete floors (poured offsite in Marmol Radziner's factory) and metal panel siding—and “the ability to be indoors or outdoors with ease.” Deep overhangs provide shade and protection from rain, so the Burtons can leave their doors open year-round and hang out on their 70-foot-long deck even in inclement weather. They visit the house once a month, usually for a week at a time, with Vinnie and Stella, their rescue Bernese Mountain dogs. Their two adult children occasionally join them. The couple hopes to one day retire here.
Set amongst the Washington woods, architect Peter Anderson explains that “the floating nature of the design would not have been possible with conventional onsite framing techniques, nor any of the currently marketed modular home designs.” Photo by: John Clark
Broan-NuTone will present BEST Sorpresa, a collection of 11 Italian-influenced range hoods in bold shapes and saturated colors.
GE Monogram takes inspiration from aviation and infrastructural industries when designing refrigerators and dishwashers. The envelope-pushing brand will display its latest wares, and industrial design director of GE Appliances Lou Lenzi will join us onstage to talk about kitchen trends and technology.
Kohler's simple designs make for a more efficient cooking experience. Case in point? The brand's Sensate touchless faucet that enables easy hand-washing.
Dacor products suit tech-savvy home cooks. The Discovery Dual Range oven wirelessly connects to a tablet via the brand's iQ app for a customizable kitchen experience.
Immer Besser—meaning “Forever Better"—is Miele's motto. The Brilliant White Collection features sleek built-in appliances: convection, steam, and speed ovens, plus a whole bean coffee system and a plate- and cup-warmer.
