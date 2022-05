components: ebony, maple wood, leather Among the pieces of the collection, this is the one that best conjures up the space of an office or, generally speaking, the time and place of work. Designed as an eccentric but elegant and functional desk, it is named after the city where it was made. The Italian city of Turin shines through the lines that are reminiscent of the dense weave of a metropolis while the contrast of wood colours is a tribute to Turin's imperial architecture.