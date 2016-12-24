For the master bathroom, Moser installed a green marble bath top and green onyx floor tiles. Details such as in-floor heating, an Americh Madison bathtub, and GROHE sink make for a comfortable space.
Former Vogue Paris editor-in-chief Carine Roitfeld's bathroom by David Chipperfield.
The owners were passionately involved in every aspect of the design, and pushed the team to make choices they normally might not have, including using Western red cedar for the master bathroom countertop. The spa-like space features a soaking tub, tile from Statements Urban, an MTI sink, a custom mirror, and a Vola faucet.
The bathroom features white and black tile and a small rock bed.
The interiors of this 1850s threshing barn in rural England are finished in OSB. The material, usually used as sheathing under exterior cladding, reminded the project’s architect Carl Turner of the straw that was once held in the barn.
Custom shoji-inspired screens of Roberts’s design conceal the closet and extend to provide privacy for the adjacent shower and soaking tub.
These cool pixelated patterns from Trend USA's FEEL collection, featuring tile mosaics made from post-consumer recycled materials. In addition to the six shown here, there are 22 more motifs that will work on walls and floors throughout your home.
Benjamin Moore’s Mustard Field paint adds a vibrant touch to another bathroom in the house.
Another one of the home's light-filled spaces, the bathroom includes Wetstyle sinks and blue tiling. Photo courtesy of the owners.
“The house almost doesn’t exist, but serves as the subtle cloak between inhabitant and environment.”—Cynthia, resident
The bathroom was creatively composed using inexpensive Quarella Calacatta floor tiles, a Villery & Boch wall-mounted sink, and a Reece Sabine bath. Brass electroplated fixtures and FLOS Mini Glo Ball wall lights add a touch of sass to an otherwise understated space.
The master bathroom has a bamboo screen and a Deauville tub by Victoria + Albert. A vintage enameled metal sign from the London Underground is framed by the screen and a cactus that sits atop an African stool. Read more about the eclectic South Minneapolis residence here.
Teacher and resident Eric Schneider’s 450-square-foot space needed to be able to accommodate individual areas for cooking, storage, sleeping, entertaining, and, of course, working—without filling the diminutive abode with furniture, or eliciting claustrophobia by chopping it into tiny spaces. The simple and elegant solution was to knock down most of the apartment’s walls, and concentrate all of the living space’s functionality—kitchen storage, closet, bar, bed, lighting, and office—into a single, transformer-like cabinetry unit.
Eric Schneider and Michael Chen take in the space-efficient renovation.
The bird makes an appearance in the Eames living room.
A copper mobile by JF Jones hangs over a Leander crib and a vintage Moroccan rag rug in the nursery. The rocking chair is by Hans Wegner for Fredericia.
Studio Junction transformed a two-story apartment above Mjölk, Juli Daoust and John Baker’s design boutique on Toronto’s busy Dundas Street West, into a tranquil space. A courtyard joins the living room and the open kitchen and dining area.
An Eames Storage Unit helps to define distinct living and dining spaces. A Melo sofa from BoConcept faces a chest of drawers that Drew found at a Manhattan flea market.
One section of Panelite serves as both the kitchen backsplash and the back of the bathroom cabinet.
The architects designed the bamboo-plywood storage compartments above the hallway, bathroom, and bedroom closet.
Book jackets by Alvin Lustig and a vintage subway sign hang over a custom bed by Jeff Jenkins Design + Development.
This photo that Calo took of the central living space is marked by tall ceilings, clerestory windows, and a cold-rolled steel fireplace.
A second-story balcony overlooks a small yard.
In the living room, a Nelson bench doubles as a coffee table, and a wood-burning stove from Cleanburn Stoves set in a white brick hearth keeps the space warm.
The master bedroom opens up to the sea “like a maw,” says Callahan, who is delighted with the high ceilings and expansive space. Callahan and Hayes’s full-time residence in Fairfield, Connecticut, is a 1734 farmhouse with, as she puts it, “small, dark rooms and very low ceilings.” Rolling drawers under the bed and window seat allow for considerable storage while keeping the room clutter-free. His-and-hers desks flank the window seat in a room one is loath to ever leave.
In the living quarters of Lightroom 2.0, Carpenter’s daughter Esme chats with her boyfriend, who is seated on a Milo Baughman Case Sofa.
Carpenter kicks back on an IKEA outdoor sectional on the sealed-pine roof deck of Lightroom 2.0. A collection of vintage Tulip armchairs by Eero Saarinen surround a “Jetsons-inspired” fireplace from the 1970s found online.
The 52-foot-high roof deck overlooks Decatur Square. “The building may appear as an object, but someday, it’ll become the backdrop as all of it develops,” Carpenter says. The structure shares the lot with a 1920s bungalow containing a therapist’s office that abuts the first-floor gallery, as well as Lightroom 1.0.
Dubbed Space 10, it's located in Copenhagen's up-and-coming meatpacking district. Space 10 isn't actually a part of IKEA, rather, it's an independent institution that IKEA is supporting. “We feel a real connection to the bigger purpose of Space10," says Göran Nilsson, IKEA Concept Innovation Manager. "IKEA already does a lot to improve the lives of the many people, and with Space10 we hope to take this vision even further. Whether or not the solutions are immediately relevant to our current business is not important. What matters is to look into new directions and be ready to make changes.”
Architects in Vienna, Austria "We used plywood as shelving and for room partitions. On the balcony, we used double-stick mats usually used for fences. In the foreground, you can see a table designed by us. It's made of a very thin and light aluminum material also used for facades. We are architects, and we designed and built our home using an ecological approach. We were the first in Vienna to use straw bales as insulation material for our house."
TV Executive in Sydney, Australia "There’s a dining setting by Australian mid-century modern designer Grant Featherston, and two round Kone chairs by another mid-century Aussie, Roger McLay. The Kone chair is a beautifully simple design—a single piece of plywood bent into a cone shape and fixed to four black steel rod legs. They were made possible by advances in innovations in glue and wood bending techniques first used in fighter aircraft in World War II and put to great use by people like the Eames, Robin Day and McLay in the post-war period."
Students spend over 85% of the day inside. Sprout Space provides abundant natural daylight and easy access to the outdoors. The building materials in Sprout Space have been carefully selected to prevent off-gassing and create the healthiest indoor air quality possible.
