Dubbed Space 10, it's located in Copenhagen's up-and-coming meatpacking district. Space 10 isn't actually a part of IKEA, rather, it's an independent institution that IKEA is supporting. “We feel a real connection to the bigger purpose of Space10," says Göran Nilsson, IKEA Concept Innovation Manager. "IKEA already does a lot to improve the lives of the many people, and with Space10 we hope to take this vision even further. Whether or not the solutions are immediately relevant to our current business is not important. What matters is to look into new directions and be ready to make changes.”