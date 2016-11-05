The hub of the store, the Idea Center, functions similarly to an Apple store Genius Bar. "We really want this to be an experience," says Yanosy of the concept. "We're all on a journey, and hopefully our customers know we are on that journey with them - we think it's important to be humble. Think about what it's like to go into an REI versus some other sporting goods store. No matter what level you're at, you're welcomed and educated and the entire experience is positive," he says. "That's what a hardware store should be like."