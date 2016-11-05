Zig-zag Chair (1934), designed by Gerrit Thomas Rietveld. From the SFMoMA Collection; gift of Michael and Gabrielle Boyd. On display as part of the SFMoMA's 75 Years of Looking Forward: The Anniversary Show exhibit, on view through January 16, 2011.
Bright yellow and purple paints were used to add some vibrancy to the daughter’s desk area, one of the ways the architects tried to honor the personality of each inhabitant's space.
A small bed for Maja is tucked under the eaves on the other side of the photo wall.
The snug attic in this former fisherman’s cottage in Copenhagen contains the homeowner’s platform bed, custom-designed by Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen to maximize storage and fit the unusual space.
“I love the master bedroom, with the geometry of the white-painted, angled roof lines and the varying shadows that this creates,” Dubbeldam says. The naturally lit space features built-in shelves and a floating desk that overlooks the street below through a tiny window. An aluminum Eames task chair and a Serge Mouille wall light adorn the space.
A skylight floods the loft space with daylight and offers views of the stars at night.
White tiles — hydraulic ones on the floor and “biselado” (meaning “beveled”) ones on the walls — make for a tranquil bathroom.
Piet Hein Eek's wooden chairs add a touch of color to the monochromatic Amsterdram apartment of Hunter Hindman and Shelby Carr.
590BC got creative with lighting solutions for the space. The firm advises varying the light sources and details to help make dimly lit spaces feel bright. In the office, linear LED fixtures housed within ceiling coves reflect light down the brick walls. Ceiling fixtures illuminate the space as does lighting installed under the built-in shelving. Photo by Frank Oudeman.
Blogger and stylist Annaleena Leino Karlsson has designed her 1950s farmhouse to have a mostly white interior. Her workspace is next to a rustic brick and stucco fireplace, which is adorned with cacti and decorative objects.
Suites are adorned with armchairs by Zanusso in two custom colorways: orange, grey, and purple; and apple green, grey, and purple. Black and white photos by Romain Mallet on the walls pull the palette together.
Gray-purple iron railings, a fuchsia and green wooden entry, and garage doors provide contrast to the white walls of this Santa Barbara home. Photo by Steven Holmes.
Reeds grow from a tub outside the steel structure. “We capture the graywater from the sink and shower, and use it to water the plants in the garden,” says Hill.
The living room features an eye-catching Tiuku grandfather clock by Covo. The Gus sofa is from Lekker.
A tabletop desk with trestle legs is a modern, customizable, and budget-friendly option for creating a clean surface to work from.
Concrete stairs leading up to a sleeping loft are illuminated with wall sconces.
At 3.5" x 3.5" with a depth of 6", these planters are specifically designed to hold starter plants you've picked up at the nursery.
Occupying a footprint of just 110 square feet, the studio finds smart ways to maximize space. Central to this undertaking is the studio’s cantilever, which appears to float over the stream. The cantilever affords the studio more internal volume, while occupying no greater footprint below.
An exterior elevation view of the proposed cantilever section of Maxon House. Here you can see the mix of different window options. The exterior will feature steel rainscreen panels that will weather and oxide to various patinas over time, becoming almost bark-like to mirror the texture of the forest that surrounds the house.
Outside, larch-wood shutters offer the residents privacy.
It's all white in this kitchen in Gothenburg, Sweden—from the floor to the cabinets to the fixtures. via fromscandinaviawithlove.com
IKEA Tobias Chair ($80)
When she’s not at the treehouse of her Hawaii home, Jackson hangs out in the kids’ room.
The hub of the store, the Idea Center, functions similarly to an Apple store Genius Bar. "We really want this to be an experience," says Yanosy of the concept. "We're all on a journey, and hopefully our customers know we are on that journey with them - we think it's important to be humble. Think about what it's like to go into an REI versus some other sporting goods store. No matter what level you're at, you're welcomed and educated and the entire experience is positive," he says. "That's what a hardware store should be like."
Douglas fir walls and beams extend to the exterior of a weekend house near Golden, British Columbia. Designed by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson and Bohlin Grauman Miller Architects, it was designed for an active family that likes to hit the slopes. A chalet-like pitched roof emphasizes its cabin feel.
The school building sits above the snow, on light piles instead of a permanent concrete foundation. This makes the building easily removable and, according to Girodo, “avoids risks and complications during on-site construction.” The environmental impact of the facility’s 10-day dry-assembly was minimal compared to traditional construction methods.
