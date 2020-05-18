Conceived as an escape from city living, this 2,580-square-foot prefab comprises two primary and 11 secondary modules, while the 290-square-foot guest cabins consist of single modules craned into place atop concrete piers.
In the guest cabin, a sliding wall of glass opens the bedroom up to views of the forest.
The elegant eat-in kitchen is one of the highlights of the renovation. It features a center island clad in Carrara marble, sleek custom cabinetry, and high-end appliances from Fisher & Paykel. There is also a skylight which floods the space with natural light.
Built on a tight budget of $120,000, a retirement home in the mountains delivers unexpected contemporary design to a rural township.
The Andersen Architectural Collection’s Eagle windows and doors provide the panes and passageways of the home.
The house is clad in Siberian larch and has a standing-seam Galvalume roof. Landscape architect Karin Ursula used native plantings to help the land recover from construction. The gravel put down in lieu of new soil will gradually fill in with plants as leaves decompose and produce a layer of soil.
Cross sections
Floor plans
Meditation room above master bedroom
Back facade
Living room
Bedroom with mezzanine
dining room
living room
kitchen
Living room big window with shutters
Studio northen facade
Porch between studio and dwelling part
Wildwood House floor plans
A peek inside the guest bath next to the entry.
The cozy study is furnished with custom timber shelving, a Gus Modern Jane sectional, a Womb chair, an ottoman designed by Eero Saarinen for Knoll, and a Noguchi table.
The contemporary home is marked by long horizontal planes and clean lines. Giulietti Schouten Architects crafted it with an eye for timeless design.
“Great care was taken to preserve all fir and maple trees on the site and to compliment the new landscaped areas to highlight the natural setting,” the architects note of their site-sensitive approach.
A view of the outdoor walkway that connects the patio to the master bedroom. The exterior is clad in traditional stucco and tongue-and-groove vertical cedar siding.
A waterfall-edge quartz-topped island creates a dramatic statement in the minimalist kitchen. A window cutout behind the sink overlooks forest views to the west.
The sleek kitchen is fitted with a Miele dishwasher, Miele oven, Wolf Cooktop, and Sub-Zero refrigerator. The cabinetry is white oak.
Indoor/outdoor living is emphasized throughout the design. Pictured is the protected terrace with Restoration Hardware seating, a Marbella Metal Rectangular table, and acid-washed concrete flooring.
Mosa porcelain tile clads the central hearth in the living room, which is furnished with a Como sectional chaise by Giorgio Soressi from Design Within Reach and a Noomi swivel chair designed by Susanne Soresso.
The small second floor includes two bedroom suites (for the client's visiting children or guests), a lounge, and a covered terrace.
Sliding doors in the master bedroom open to an outdoor walkway that connects to the outdoor spa, patio, and garden.
Mosa porcelain tile lines the bathroom floors. Pictured here is the ground-floor master bath, with massive walls of glass framing forest views.