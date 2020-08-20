Traditional in black
Traditional in black
Traditional in stainless steel
Traditional in stainless steel
Mediterranean in black
Mediterranean in black
Craftsman in black
Craftsman in black
Contemporary in black
Contemporary in black
Contemporary in stainless steel
Contemporary in stainless steel
Craftsman in stainless steel
Craftsman in stainless steel
Mediterranean in stainless steel
Mediterranean in stainless steel
Infratech’s Contemporary fascia has been designed to add visual interest to the modern home. It is inspired by the clean lines and iconic forms of the Minimalist, Modern and Mid-Century aesthetic traditions.
Infratech’s Contemporary fascia has been designed to add visual interest to the modern home. It is inspired by the clean lines and iconic forms of the Minimalist, Modern and Mid-Century aesthetic traditions.
Arts and Crafts and Deco elements combine in our Craftsman-inspired decorative fascia. This design incorporates geometric forms inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright and Greene and Greene, to complement everything from stately homes to cozy bungalows.
Arts and Crafts and Deco elements combine in our Craftsman-inspired decorative fascia. This design incorporates geometric forms inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright and Greene and Greene, to complement everything from stately homes to cozy bungalows.
Moorish circular ﬂourishes characterize our Mediterranean-inspired decorative fascia. This design offers an appealing visual accent for Spanish-style, Tuscan, French Country or Southwestern properties.
Moorish circular ﬂourishes characterize our Mediterranean-inspired decorative fascia. This design offers an appealing visual accent for Spanish-style, Tuscan, French Country or Southwestern properties.
America’s design heritage is reﬂected in our Traditional decorative fascia. This design is inspired by Colonial, Victorian, Farmhouse and Transitional architecture, and complements properties with traditional shapes and forms.
America’s design heritage is reﬂected in our Traditional decorative fascia. This design is inspired by Colonial, Victorian, Farmhouse and Transitional architecture, and complements properties with traditional shapes and forms.
Detail View of the Weathered Ipe Deck Leading to the Limestone Patio
Detail View of the Weathered Ipe Deck Leading to the Limestone Patio
Oblique View of the Pavilion and Pool
Oblique View of the Pavilion and Pool
Axial View of the Pavilion from the Pool
Axial View of the Pavilion from the Pool
CD-Series features include minimal clearance requirements, recessed mounting options, inset brackets that create a “floating” effect, and mounting heights between 8-14 feet.
CD-Series features include minimal clearance requirements, recessed mounting options, inset brackets that create a “floating” effect, and mounting heights between 8-14 feet.
CD-Series features include minimal clearance requirements, recessed mounting options, inset brackets that create a “floating” effect, and mounting heights between 8-14 feet.
CD-Series features include minimal clearance requirements, recessed mounting options, inset brackets that create a “floating” effect, and mounting heights between 8-14 feet.
CD-Series features include minimal clearance requirements, recessed mounting options, inset brackets that create a “floating” effect, and mounting heights between 8-14 feet.
CD-Series features include minimal clearance requirements, recessed mounting options, inset brackets that create a “floating” effect, and mounting heights between 8-14 feet.
C-Series features include minimal clearance requirements, recessed mounting options, inset brackets that create a “floating” effect, and mounting heights between 7-11 feet.
C-Series features include minimal clearance requirements, recessed mounting options, inset brackets that create a “floating” effect, and mounting heights between 7-11 feet.
C-Series features include minimal clearance requirements, recessed mounting options, inset brackets that create a “floating” effect, and mounting heights between 7-11 feet.
C-Series features include minimal clearance requirements, recessed mounting options, inset brackets that create a “floating” effect, and mounting heights between 7-11 feet.
C-Series features include minimal clearance requirements, recessed mounting options, inset brackets that create a “floating” effect, and mounting heights between 7-11 feet.
C-Series features include minimal clearance requirements, recessed mounting options, inset brackets that create a “floating” effect, and mounting heights between 7-11 feet.
C-Series features include minimal clearance requirements, recessed mounting options, inset brackets that create a “floating” effect, and mounting heights between 7-11 feet.
C-Series features include minimal clearance requirements, recessed mounting options, inset brackets that create a “floating” effect, and mounting heights between 7-11 feet.
The indoor/outdoor dining area lies just off the kitchen.
The indoor/outdoor dining area lies just off the kitchen.
The pool deck has a resort-like feel.
The pool deck has a resort-like feel.
Appleton Living home by Minarc featuring Flush Mount WD-Series Infratech Heaters
Appleton Living home by Minarc featuring Flush Mount WD-Series Infratech Heaters
Appleton Living home by Minarc featuring Flush Mount WD-Series Infratech Heaters
Appleton Living home by Minarc featuring Flush Mount WD-Series Infratech Heaters
Abramson House by KDL Architects featuring Infratech Flush Mount WD-Series Heaters
Abramson House by KDL Architects featuring Infratech Flush Mount WD-Series Heaters
The Wave House by Mario Romano featuring Infratech Flush Mount WD-Series Dual Element Heaters
The Wave House by Mario Romano featuring Infratech Flush Mount WD-Series Dual Element Heaters
Gracious outdoor entertaining areas with overhead heaters serve as a natural extension of the interiors.
Gracious outdoor entertaining areas with overhead heaters serve as a natural extension of the interiors.
Abramson House by KDL Architects featuring Infratech Flush Mount WD-Series Heaters
Abramson House by KDL Architects featuring Infratech Flush Mount WD-Series Heaters
The Wave House by Mario Romano featuring Infratech Flush Mount WD-Series Dual Element Heaters
The Wave House by Mario Romano featuring Infratech Flush Mount WD-Series Dual Element Heaters
Covered patio with patio heaters
Covered patio with patio heaters
Rising out of the earth like a natural rock outcropping, the holiday retreat is clad in a combination of stained Western Red Cedar and stained Alaskan Yellow Cedar on the upper volume, while the lower is wrapped in stone veneer.
Rising out of the earth like a natural rock outcropping, the holiday retreat is clad in a combination of stained Western Red Cedar and stained Alaskan Yellow Cedar on the upper volume, while the lower is wrapped in stone veneer.
Outside, the lush landscaping includes palm trees and drought-tolerant succulents.The rear yard is prepped for a swimming pool and has a flat, grassy area with a hedge of trees for privacy.
Outside, the lush landscaping includes palm trees and drought-tolerant succulents.The rear yard is prepped for a swimming pool and has a flat, grassy area with a hedge of trees for privacy.

46 more saves

Set cover photo