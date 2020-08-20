Infratech’s Contemporary fascia has been designed to add visual interest to the modern home. It is inspired by the clean lines and iconic forms of the Minimalist, Modern and Mid-Century aesthetic traditions.
Arts and Crafts and Deco elements combine in our Craftsman-inspired decorative fascia. This design incorporates geometric forms inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright and Greene and Greene, to complement everything from stately homes to cozy bungalows.
Moorish circular ﬂourishes characterize our Mediterranean-inspired decorative fascia. This design offers an appealing visual accent for Spanish-style, Tuscan, French Country or Southwestern properties.
America’s design heritage is reﬂected in our Traditional decorative fascia. This design is inspired by Colonial, Victorian, Farmhouse and Transitional architecture, and complements properties with traditional shapes and forms.
Detail View of the Weathered Ipe Deck Leading to the Limestone Patio
Oblique View of the Pavilion and Pool
Axial View of the Pavilion from the Pool
CD-Series features include minimal clearance requirements, recessed mounting options, inset brackets that create a “floating” effect, and mounting heights between 8-14 feet.
C-Series features include minimal clearance requirements, recessed mounting options, inset brackets that create a “floating” effect, and mounting heights between 7-11 feet.
The indoor/outdoor dining area lies just off the kitchen.
The pool deck has a resort-like feel.
Appleton Living home by Minarc featuring Flush Mount WD-Series Infratech Heaters
Abramson House by KDL Architects featuring Infratech Flush Mount WD-Series Heaters
The Wave House by Mario Romano featuring Infratech Flush Mount WD-Series Dual Element Heaters
Gracious outdoor entertaining areas with overhead heaters serve as a natural extension of the interiors.
Covered patio with patio heaters
Rising out of the earth like a natural rock outcropping, the holiday retreat is clad in a combination of stained Western Red Cedar and stained Alaskan Yellow Cedar on the upper volume, while the lower is wrapped in stone veneer.
Outside, the lush landscaping includes palm trees and drought-tolerant succulents.The rear yard is prepped for a swimming pool and has a flat, grassy area with a hedge of trees for privacy.