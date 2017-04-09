Fields of native grasses connect the main residence, situated at the top of the slope, to the new structures scattered below. A pergola extends from the post-and-beam structure that was maintained during the remodel of the midcentury home.
Magazine rack, $400.
"We find ourselves in the marginal group who still love a simple slice of toast and decided to design something to emphasize this as well as solve a problem that hasn't been addressed for a good 20 to 30 years," Pedersen says of this toast rack. "The size and shape of bread has changed, and so we found that our old inherited toast racks didn't work anymore! Our solution is a simple combination of a wooden breadboard base with a steel or brass rack, which clips in nicely and holds toast [slices] of varying thickness."
Sky Planter Ceramic Designed by Patrick Morris | Boskke
Light + Ladder Hanging Planter Designed by Farrah Sit | Light + Ladder
Original Planter Box Yield Design Co.
Case Study Ceramic Planter with Wood Stand By Modernica
Party prep with a batch of bright potted succulents and cacti. Buy a pack of 25, 50, or 100. From $300.
The Sonoma County home of Lars Richardson and Laila Carlsen is the result of a long-running collaboration with architect Casper Mork-Ulnes. A 713-square-foot indoor-outdoor Shotcrete dining pavilion dubbed the Amoeba provides a loose counterpoint to the more rigid barn structure behind it.
Photograph by Peter Belanger
The Brooks table by Greycork, which unfolds in seconds, was conceived as a fuss-free alternative to assemble-it-yourself furniture.
