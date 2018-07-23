After Nesbitt's purchase, Wright also converted the basement storage area into a billiard room.
The 800-square-foot swimming pool was added after 1940 when radio announcer and actor John Nesbitt purchased the property.
Lovely tilework lines the restored kitchen.
A look inside one of the other bathrooms.
Each of the bathrooms features a soaking tub and different patterned tile.
The home features 27 art-glass windows, which are some of the last examples used by Wright.
The 6,200-square-foot property includes three bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths.
A long, low-ceilinged loggia with marble floors leads to the master bedroom.
Concrete blocks were also used to frame the interiors.
One of three corner windows in the home frames panoramic views of the Los Angeles Basin.
Ample glazing sweeps the cinematic landscape into the dining room, the largest space in the house.
Before the $17,000,000 restoration, the property had been severely deteriorated with crumbling walls and foundations, and had been named under the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s 2005 list for America’s 11 Most Endangered Places.
The rich, ornamental concrete blocks were made from decomposed granite extracted onsite to match the surrounding hills.
Each concrete block measures 16 inches square with a 3.5-inch thickness. They were made by hand using aluminum molds.
A small koi pond and broad terrace can be found on the north side.
A courtyard separates the main residence from the detached garage, and is topped with guest quarters, which was originally a chauffeur’s apartment.
Considered the largest of Frank Lloyd Wright’s experimental textile-block houses in Los Angeles, the Ennis House comprises over 27,000 concrete blocks stacked atop a concrete platform.
Of the many architectural landmarks in Los Angeles, few are as iconic of Hollywood’s film industry as the Ennis House, which hit the market after a $17,000,000 renovation.
This stunning Wisteria glass-mosaic placed above the living room fireplace is one of only four of its kind ever designed by Wright, and is the only extant example.
Designed to evoke a Mayan temple, the light-filled monumental home marks a radical departure in style from Wright’s legacy of Prairie Style houses.
The drama of the exterior is matched by a breathtaking interior, where soaring ceilings and large stained-glass windows bring ample natural light and connection to the landscape indoors.
The home is arguably the nation’s best residential example of Mayan Revival architecture.
Set on a 0.3-acre hilltop, the Ennis House perfectly encapsulates Frank Lloyd Wright’s famous quote: “No house should ever be on a hill or on anything. It should be of the hill. Belonging to it. Hill and house should live together each the happier for the other."