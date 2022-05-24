SubscribeSign In
Another view of the kitchen showcasing the ensemble of natural light and a bright, bold patterns.
Plan B carpenters built the floor-to-ceiling bookshelves as well as the cabinetry in the kitchen at the far end of the room.
No-fuss, sturdy materials, like Kahrs oak chevron floors that camouflage dirt and easy-care black metal siding, free up time for family. “The more durable the material, the less work to maintain it,” says Susie. Also in the kitchen is a quartz countertop by Daltile and faucet from Kohler. The windows are by Milgard.
If you frequently entertain guests in your home, or love holding long leisurely dinner parties on the weekends, it’s a good idea to keep these points in mind when designing or remodeling your kitchen. Here are some tips on how to turn this functional area into a space that's fit and fun for gatherings.
Tweak, another kitty, sits at the brass-clad kitchen island on a Ghost stool by Philippe Starck.
Painting this diamond-plate steel backsplash a charming pink color makes the material feel less cold and industrial.
Ginge’s penchant for the bright red Varenna cabinets the couple splurged on is matched only by her love of animals; rescue pets are de rigueur around the house.
The new kitchen is outfitted with white oak cabinetry by Ramon Padilla, Trias counter stools and a La Cornue oven and range.
The main bathroom, with a prominently placed soaking tub, is a restorative haven within the home. "My favorite part [of the home] is the bathtub, which has a clerestory window of the downtown skyline, and another window that looks out to see the Hollywood sign in the distance," shares Melanie. The luminous space features ceramic floor tile from Ceramic Technics in Ecco Mineral Stone 2.0, Wilsonart quartz counters in Rio Upano, and a white LED sconce by StudioM. The white oak vanity was custom designed by OPEN For Humans.
The floor tiles are from Popham Design in a custom palette, paired with handmade subway tile in an earthy, off-white color.
The newer downstairs bathroom features textured sky-blue tiles that nod to the natural ceramics Rose loves.
