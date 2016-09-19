A look at Truedatorp's floor plan.
A look at Truedatorp's floor plan.
Original tongue-and-groove pine boards, restained a warm chestnut hue, run horizontally to the ceiling. The residents layered gray sheepskin rugs on top of wool berber carpeting, installed by Joseph Velletri’s Sons.
Original tongue-and-groove pine boards, restained a warm chestnut hue, run horizontally to the ceiling. The residents layered gray sheepskin rugs on top of wool berber carpeting, installed by Joseph Velletri’s Sons.
The central living area features an open-plan kitchen, living space, and deck with views of Louttit Bay. To maximize energy savings, the house has a ducted reverse air cycle system from Fujitsu.
The central living area features an open-plan kitchen, living space, and deck with views of Louttit Bay. To maximize energy savings, the house has a ducted reverse air cycle system from Fujitsu.
Completed in just six weeks by Australian practice Archiblox, this modest prefab home is perched atop cliffs with prime views of Avalon Beach, just a short drive away from Sydney. Oriented east to west to maximize cross ventilation, the house is clad in marine-grade Colorbond Ultra steel and Queensland blue gum to protect against the elements.
Completed in just six weeks by Australian practice Archiblox, this modest prefab home is perched atop cliffs with prime views of Avalon Beach, just a short drive away from Sydney. Oriented east to west to maximize cross ventilation, the house is clad in marine-grade Colorbond Ultra steel and Queensland blue gum to protect against the elements.
Wansbrough relaxes in the living room, a serene area with a bank of windows and an arrangement of Lezlie Tilley’s paintings inspired by the Australian bush.
Wansbrough relaxes in the living room, a serene area with a bank of windows and an arrangement of Lezlie Tilley’s paintings inspired by the Australian bush.
The house is well-equipped for guests, with multiple sleeping areas. The main guest room features a custom reclaimed oak bed by BenchCraft and a Callan chair from Room &amp; Board.
The house is well-equipped for guests, with multiple sleeping areas. The main guest room features a custom reclaimed oak bed by BenchCraft and a Callan chair from Room &amp; Board.
Any combination of dining tables, desks, coffee tables, credenzas, standing desks, and more, are possible. And of course, the wood can be easily painted for a more colorful design.
Any combination of dining tables, desks, coffee tables, credenzas, standing desks, and more, are possible. And of course, the wood can be easily painted for a more colorful design.
The playroom later became Xenia’s office.
The playroom later became Xenia’s office.
The innovative Plurimo extension table can be expanded in both width and length, making it the ideal addition for parties and holidays.
The innovative Plurimo extension table can be expanded in both width and length, making it the ideal addition for parties and holidays.
While shopping for containers, Hill was instantly drawn to this one’s existing blue color and chose to buy it and leave it as is. Poteet added floor-to-ceiling sliding doors to allow light in, as well as a cantilevered overhang to shade a window on the left side, which houses a small garden storage area.
While shopping for containers, Hill was instantly drawn to this one’s existing blue color and chose to buy it and leave it as is. Poteet added floor-to-ceiling sliding doors to allow light in, as well as a cantilevered overhang to shade a window on the left side, which houses a small garden storage area.
The Entertainment Shelf includes a panel that slides to reveal easy-to-reach shelves on either side.
The Entertainment Shelf includes a panel that slides to reveal easy-to-reach shelves on either side.
Tips for Living in a Small Space: Blogger Erin Boyle breaks down her 240-square-foot studio where she and her husband live to share her best small-space secrets. From A Cup of Jo.
Tips for Living in a Small Space: Blogger Erin Boyle breaks down her 240-square-foot studio where she and her husband live to share her best small-space secrets. From A Cup of Jo.
Lauren Ewing’s stylish but unassuming shotgun-style house in Vincennes, Indiana, is set into a hill overlooking a field she has known since childhood.
Lauren Ewing’s stylish but unassuming shotgun-style house in Vincennes, Indiana, is set into a hill overlooking a field she has known since childhood.
Through the window
Through the window
To celebrate the centennial of the U.S. National Park Service, designers James Louis Walker and David Ryejol created the project Type Hike, in which they partnered with 59 designers, letterers, type designers, and studios to each create a custom typography-based graphic for one of the nation's parks. They were given some basic guidelines such as color, size, and a request to focus on the park name itself. Most of the type is hand-drawn by the designers. "When we conceived the project we were looking for an outlet to use design as a positive response to the negative, divisive mood swing our country is currently experiencing," Ryejol and Walker said in a statement. "We have always strongly believed that as designers we are obligated to use our talents to make the word a more beautiful place, and celebrating our National Parks presented the perfect opportunity to do so. Looking forward with optimism to another great century for the park system is one of the main goals for the project." The designs will roll out at typehike.com as a series of print posters, shirts, and other apparel, with 100 percent of proceeds going directly to the National Park system.
To celebrate the centennial of the U.S. National Park Service, designers James Louis Walker and David Ryejol created the project Type Hike, in which they partnered with 59 designers, letterers, type designers, and studios to each create a custom typography-based graphic for one of the nation's parks. They were given some basic guidelines such as color, size, and a request to focus on the park name itself. Most of the type is hand-drawn by the designers. "When we conceived the project we were looking for an outlet to use design as a positive response to the negative, divisive mood swing our country is currently experiencing," Ryejol and Walker said in a statement. "We have always strongly believed that as designers we are obligated to use our talents to make the word a more beautiful place, and celebrating our National Parks presented the perfect opportunity to do so. Looking forward with optimism to another great century for the park system is one of the main goals for the project." The designs will roll out at typehike.com as a series of print posters, shirts, and other apparel, with 100 percent of proceeds going directly to the National Park system.
This is the first of two homes designed for the Vradenburg family by Ingraham and Ingraham, Architects. The overhang here serves as both coverage for the entrance and carport. Like Frank Lloyd Wright's designs, Ingraham tucked away her unusual entrances from obvious view.
This is the first of two homes designed for the Vradenburg family by Ingraham and Ingraham, Architects. The overhang here serves as both coverage for the entrance and carport. Like Frank Lloyd Wright's designs, Ingraham tucked away her unusual entrances from obvious view.
Sheridan Coakley, owner of the London-based furnishings purveyor SCP, uses his circa-1970s home as a testing ground for the furnishings he carries in his company’s inventory. In the foreground, a Balzac lounge chair by Matthew Hilton is draped with a Donna Wilson blanket.
Sheridan Coakley, owner of the London-based furnishings purveyor SCP, uses his circa-1970s home as a testing ground for the furnishings he carries in his company’s inventory. In the foreground, a Balzac lounge chair by Matthew Hilton is draped with a Donna Wilson blanket.
The original home’s dilapidated rear wall was in such poor condition that Roberts called it “an opportunity in disguise.” She removed the wall and built a two-story addition that features double-glazed windows and sliding doors for unified entertaining inside and in the garden.
The original home’s dilapidated rear wall was in such poor condition that Roberts called it “an opportunity in disguise.” She removed the wall and built a two-story addition that features double-glazed windows and sliding doors for unified entertaining inside and in the garden.

19 more saves

Set cover photo