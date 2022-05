On the east side of the home, two large bay windows, their wood frames sandwiched between concrete, have hinged side panels that open to let in breezes. “The bay windows are like two eyes,” says Derek. “My favorite aspect of the house is at night when the lights are on, and they act like weird two-way mirrors. You can see it’s night outside, but they reflect the interior in a way that gives it a sense of being a completely different space.”