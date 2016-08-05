Wild Minimalism Secret console table, sculpted wood, mirror and stone, and Wild Minimalism Taurus chair, sculpted wood, both by Rooms
A chair that references the zodiac and a console that revels in its handcrafted details.
Invisible Eye mirrored side table, mirror and brass, by Rooms
This mirrored, bifurcated table was designed as part of the Invisible to the Eye collection.
Wild Minimalism Round console table, wood, mirror and stone, by Rooms
The Round console table mixes a trio of geometric forms: circle, wedge, and a step-like base.
The Wild Minimalism collection by Tbilisi designers Rooms, on view at The Future Perfect, opening August 4, 2016.
www.thefutureperfect.com
Designers Nata Janberidze and Keti Toloraia started Rooms—Georgia's first product design studio—in 2007, after meeting while studying interior design at Tbilisi Academy of Arts.