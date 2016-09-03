Lunaire Wall Sconce by FontanaArte.
The dining table, made from a single piece of teak, is a little over 13 feet long and was custom made for the space. It can seat up to 24.
The home’s informal dining space has a slightly rustic feel, sporting bronze and wood in the form of a Lindsey Adams Adelman chandelier for Roll & Hill and a table by Terry Dwan, mixed with folk-art touches like the Eames House Birds and a cuckoo clock from Diamantini & Domeniconi. Photo by Gregory Miller
Light from windows on all four sides spills over the dining room’s custom-made teak table.
Whether you’re serving hot dogs or coq-au-vin, this dining table from Voos is a beautiful blend of warm black walnut and cold stainless steel, making it a perfect pick for rustic-modern design sensibilities.
Jordan removed built-in shelving behind the stone fireplace and installed a Cor-Ten steel panel in its place. Vitra manufactures the Jean Prouvé–designed Standard dining table and side chairs.
Outside looking in: a look at the door's mechanism.
At street level, the wooden garage door opens its toothed maw.
Metal-framed windows stand out against the white walls in this loft. Black Cherner chairs and a white table continue the motif.
Doors and cabinets made of veneered Iroko chipboard are scattered throughout.
@emilylauren.au posted this pared-down bathroom with monochromatic matte fixtures by Chanee Vijay.
In this picture from @_decoh, the veiny marble is explicitly referenced by hung photograph.
Renovating the old mill was a family effort, and Blee called on his sister Kate, a textile designer based in London, to lend a helping hand with the tile work. Kate's repertoire also extends to building installations, including a ceramic wall in the City and Islington Center for Lifelong Learning in North London. "She had several boxes left over," Blee recalls, "which meant another opportunity to use something that was lying around." The tiles, with finishes ranging from heavy glazes to matte coats, offered textural variety, which brother and sister used to "play around with the idea of reflection from the roof light."
