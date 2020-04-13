SubscribeSign In

hazelbaker rush is an internationally recognized architecture and design studio with a focus on creating modern objects, spaces, and experiences. We are a small, energized, creative studio based out of Tucson Arizona. Our Architectural ideas emerge from the understanding of place, history, context and culture. We place great importance on the habitation of spaces that we conceive - a process that is continually evolving to engage the client, the user, the artisan, and the environment. Good design lies in a realm of experienced things and their making.

Articles

Budget Breakdown: An Architect Couple Polish Up Their Tucson Bungalow for $42K
While opening up the layout to capture desert light, Darci Hazelbaker and Dale Rush accentuate the character of their 1925...
Before & After: A Tucson Midcentury Gets a Surgically Precise Revamp
Paring back to just the essentials, Hazelbaker Rush’s treatment of this 1941 dwelling is a lesson in restraint.