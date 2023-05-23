The home's exterior, composed of concrete and glass, welcomes guests with a traditional water fountain in the entryway. Photo by: Bill Timmerman
Walls of glass line both sides of the hallway that connects the H-shaped floor plan.
A small plunge pool, or "cocktail pool," surrounded by a raised concrete deck anchors one side of the yard.
Klopf Architecture, Arterra Landscape Architects, and Flegels Construction joined forces to refurbish this Palo Alto Eichler. Standout features include a fully opening glass wall, an outdoor living area with a kitchen and fire pit, and furniture by Kayu and Primary Pouf.
Their daughters, Annapurna, left, and Siddartha, play with their dog, Anouck, beneath the kangaroo paws in the entry garden courtyard.
The renovated bathroom features tiles from Heath Ceramics.
Fresh, bright, and cheery, the updated architecturally significant residence complements the couple’s modern lifestyle.
The sitting room connects with the kitchen and the breakfast nook beyond. Furnishings from Ariake, CH25, and Eberhart Bertha are complemented by a statement overhead light fixture by Moooi.
Updated landscaping by Middlebrook Gardens
The home's exterior restored to original glass exterior facade with updated windows and sliding doors.
Built in 1962, the four-bedroom, two-bath home has already been spruced up with modern features that respect the home’s original midcentury modern character. Highlights include updated bathrooms with Carrara marble and walnut cabinetry, a private backyard, and a renovated kitchen with a pretty impressive "edible garden" off the side.