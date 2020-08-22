Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Delighted with the result, they requested additional structures, including a pool house with a dining area that opens to the outdoors. Rising from the edge of the pool deck, a planted overhang shelters a gym and sauna below.
Photo by Patrick Barta
This 3,200-square-foot structure was assembled with a prefabricated foundation, concrete panel siding, and efficient built-ins, minimizing construction debris and toxins—such as concrete foundation tar—on the site.
In the rear, the master bedroom is visible in the cedar volume. The living room cantilevers over the lower patio, providing ample shade.
New pine and spruce wood from the Pyrenees (both recyclable and PEFC certified) were selected for the façade of the 1,000-square-foot prefab. Smart blinds cover the windows, rigged to open and close depending on the weather forecast.
The main building sinks then elevates in full view of ocean.