The pine vanity and storage in the bathroom displays the wood's natural grain, lending interest and pattern.
A compact kitchen is custom-built for each space. A curved doorway leads to the bathroom.
In Texas, where everything is bigger, Ryan McLaughlin is placing his bets on something small. Specifically, a simple 160-square-foot cabin that he hopes city-dwellers will book to get away, find some focus, and reconnect with nature. The result is a laidback, pitched-roof cabin in which every inch of space is thoughtfully allotted so that guests can spend the maximum amount of time outdoors.
The Mason cabin features a handmade bar made of reclaimed wood. The garage-door wall can be lifted to create an indoor/outdoor connection to the patio for al fresco dining.
A writing desk is paired with a classic Series 7 chair by Arne Jacobsen.
Give your IKEA furniture a quick facelift with these DIY tips—guaranteed to transform your basic pieces into custom, eye-catching furniture in less than an hour, tops.
After: The countertops are made from three-quarter-inch oak plywood stained “Weathered Oak” and coated with polycrylic.
After: The oven and cooktop are both from Magic Chef.
“Since the kitchen is open to the space, we tried to make it look as clean as possible with slab-faced cabinets flush to the walls, simple tile, and clean appliances,” Shively says. The island is inspired by Alvar Alto's designs.
Every fully-furnished apartment comes equipped with a private patio and a high-spec kitchen with a retro Smeg refrigerator. Hi-speed WiFi, Google Home, air conditioning, an in-unit washer/dryer, and utilities are all included.
Interior House
detail of custom made wooden furniture
Designed by Dratler Duthoit, this apartment greets visitors with an illuminated central living space.
the kitchen is at the center of the living space
Entrance along with built in closets, fridge & vinotecca
Solid Timber door with hanging pegs to hold the sink cover/chopping board – designed and built by Echo Living. The floating kitchenette unit with drawers and cupboard has a set-in Butler ceramic kitchen sink, and integral compact 12v fridge. The open shelves were designed and built by Echo Living. White Ceramic 300 x 300mm floor tiles from a range at Afoi Kathekklaki, Rethymno, Crete.
Located in the center of the van, the kitchen divides the sleeping space from the dining/work area. A butcher block countertop, large farm-style sink, matte black faucet, and patterned floor tile provide a modern take on a galley kitchen.
Natural and black painted oak cabinets provide plentiful storage in the galley kitchen.
The kitchen features a Blanco Silgranit sink with a Lyty drinking water purifying faucet and a Hiendure built-in soap dispenser. The counter is made of walnut.
Danish architect Sigurd Larsen needed a new kitchen for his 969-square-foot apartment in the hip Kreuzberg district of Berlin—so he designed his own in collaboration with Reform. Larsen opted for a kitchen in anthracite—as the darker color added contrast to his oak floors and countertops.
In order to keep the interior feeling light and airy, the couple combined white-painted vertical panelling with horizontal cedar planks on the walls. Acacia hardwood covers the floor. The kitchen counters are butcher block, and the curtain system is composed of copper tube rods and white linen. The mattress is a Full XL to maximize the available space, meaning it is the width of a full and the length of a queen.
Thomas transformed the kitchen from an “awkward, closed-off space” into an airy cook's corner where loved ones can congregate. Thomas put in high-end, smart appliances (the refrigerator connects to Instacart), swapped upper cabinets for open shelving, and repainted and reconfigured the space to an L-shape to fit a row of Shaw stools in walnut from Rejuvenation. The cabinets are all IKEA with Semihandmade doors in Slab Antique, while counter tops and floating shelves are from Limber Liquidators, with brass strap brackets by Rejuvenation. “All of this is tied together with a giant wallop of color by Fireclay Tile. I chose a blend of saffron, avocado, and sorbet pink as my color cues throughout the cabin, and these custom handmade tiles are just so joyful and unexpected.”
The original kitchen countertops (on the left) are made of teak salvaged from the Battleship Colorado, which was dismantled in 1960 in Bremerton, Washington. Built by master craftsman Flemming Sorensen, the surface is screwed down, and the screws are plugged—mimicking the way the deck of a boat is installed.
Dark cabinets juxtapose with white shiplap in this simple, functional kitchen. Solar power supplies the electric range top.
The kitchen has a propane cooktop and oven, ventilated by a stainless steel hood above. A clerestory window and another strategically located in front of the sink keep the kitchen well lit.
The kitchen's refrigerator and cabinets are efficiently tucked under the steps up to the sleeping loft.
The kitchen in the Joni model features a stainless steel sink and faucet, and a wooden countertop made of logs that John Loerchner milled, planed, joined, and then sealed with floor varnish. A high shelf cleverly disguises extra kitchen items, which helps to reduce clutter.
The kitchen is equipped with high-end electronic appliances—including an oven, induction plate, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washing machine, and dryer.
The simple yet functional kitchen uses countertops from IKEA and shelving made from fallen trees on the property.
“I wanted it to feel like an old Airstream, just with a refreshed new face. So I decided to start with white and have only one wood tone, walnut,” says August.
Wood floors stained the color of espresso counter the white-painted shiplap walls on the interior of the Modern model.
Black ceramic tile wraps around the kitchen backsplash.
The kitchen cabinets and fixtures are all sourced from Swan Cuisines. The trashcan is by Vipp. The architects opted to install only a small stove with no oven, as the garden already has a fireplace.
The kitchen is inspired by the commercial kitchens that the client worked at in his youth.
