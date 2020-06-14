The outdoor living space of the Birch Le Collaboration House features a wood-burning fireplace under large, covered porch.
The home’s HenryBuilt kitchen is a focal point. The yellow hues of its cabinetry are softened by white oak finishes on the floors and the kitchen island.
Minarc’s Plus Hus is a tiny energy-efficient prefab marketed towards homeowners seeking to add an accessory dwelling unit to their property. The 320-square-foot structure is prefabricated in downtown Los Angeles, and it can be shipped flatpack to anywhere in the U.S. with prices starting at $37,000.
- Santa Monica, California Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
A boutique hotel in a former 19th century water purification faction, sleek glass panels and modern furnishings exist in symbiosis with the old factory walls, stone columns and aqueducts.
This 1895 dockside warehouse was converted into a hotel with voluminous rooms, high ceilings, concrete walls and exposed beams complimented by elegant furniture with sleek metallic details.
This renovated 15th century monastery of the “Crutched Friars” is now the 60-room Kruisherenhotel Maastricht – a luxurious contemporary hotel where guests can check-in or dine at a site that was the monastery’s old church.
Vaulted ceilings, high window arches and stone staircases are retained in the guestrooms and public spaces of this gothic style city archive building, which is now a a stylish hotel furnished with 20th century furniture from Gropius, Eames and van der Rohe.
Housed in a restored 140-year-old State Treasury building in the downtown area of Perth, Australia, Como The Treasury’s 48 rooms and suites have high ceilings, cornicing, and balconies.
This almost 100-year-old landmark colonial mansion in the UNESCO heritage city of Georgetown in Penang was given new life as a hotel by its Malaysian owners who worked with Singapore architects Ministry of Design to create eight dreamy guestrooms with hints of colonial splendor.
Housed within an old warehouse that was used during the Japanese occupation of China, this minimalist, riverside boutique hotel has white and blonde wood walls and clean-lined furniture that give the guestrooms a Scandi, loft-like feel.
The interiors of The Old Clare in Sydney, Australia
Les Bains in Paris’ Le Marais district has an epic cultural history—to say the least. In 1885, Les Bains Douches became Paris’ first and most popular bathhouse and was known to host Marcel Proust on a regular basis. In 1978, it was turned into a nightclub that became the ultimate scene where every influential star made appearances—from Prince and Mick Jagger to David Bowie, Karl Lagerfeld, and Andy Warhol. After it closed down for five years, it was reopened in 2015 as a 39-room hotel that hosts an Artists’ Residency program that's curated by Magda Danysz.
Set within twenty-five 17th and 18th century traditional canal houses in Amsterdam, the recently renovated Pulitzer Amsterdam has a selection of unique themed suite rooms.
One of the most recognizable landmarks in the Wicker Park and Bucktown area of Chicago, North Tower is a 12-story Art Deco style building built in 1929 by Chicago-based firm Perkins, Chatten, and Hammond. Today, it’s home to The Robey, a 69-room hotel by Belgian design duo Nicolas Schuybroek Architects and Marc Merckx Interiors with rooms that evoke all the cool of hardboiled detective novels with a modern twist.
Built by Bergen merchant and philanthropist Alexander Kaae around 1760, as a restful retreat for the downtrodden, Villa Terminus was refurbished by Swedish architecture and design firm, Claesson Koivisto Rune and transformed into an 18-room boutique hotel with iconic mid-century and contemporary interiors.
“Natural light was not great in this house,” Ong says. “So it was important that we came up with a concept that allowed natural light to flow through the new extension and also to the existing front part of the house.”
Theron Humphrey's new home in Nashvill, Tenn. Add a caption
Find an easy going and relaxed atmosphere at this rural retreat outside of Paris. Both available rooms overlook a tastefully landscaped garden.
The renovated canal house offers guests a mix of traditional and modern style. Mokum Suites' prime location in the heart of the canal district makes it a must see travel destination.
Located in the
Plumes &amp; Coton
Nestled in the Vale of Belvoir, guests are able to explore the countryside, gardens, and great houses of Lincolnshire.
Located in the historical center of Florence, 3B Bed &amp; Breakfast has a rich
Bodelssons By The Sea is a sustainable bed and breakfast near the Baltic Sea. Through its ecological design, the outdoors is brought inside.
The Late Birds Lisbon's mission is to make guests feel like they are staying with friends. Guests can take advantage of the lounge, bar, and garden to socialize and hold special events.
One of the four
