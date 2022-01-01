James Veal and Christine Stucker are coprincipals of Stewart-Schafer.
Monolithic expanses frame captivating views. Perched high in the sky, the Midtown Manhattan location ensures the home's new owners are not far from the city's action.
Along with terraces on each floor, the penthouse also includes a private wraparound roof deck that features a Jacuzzi and 67-foot salt-water lap pool that stretches out over Manhattan.
Wall-length windows and 18-to-32-foot-high ceilings effortlessly capture views of the city's skyline, while also ushering in an abundance of natural light.
The penthouse's expansive living spaces and open layout create an exceptional setting for entertaining.
Located just steps away from the kitchen, a formal dining area frames expansive city views around a marble-clad fireplace. The space also offers direct access to one of the home's multiple terraces.
In total, the penthouse features 11 bedrooms, all of which include adjoining bathrooms.
A look at one of the marble-clad bathrooms, this one offering a fireplace, large soaking tub, and walk-in shower.
