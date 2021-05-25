If they can’t leave a used bookstore without copping at least three paperbacks at $1 apiece, we’ve got a gift for them.
Cohen and his wife, Sally, sit in the dining room, which along with the connected living room, is a focal point of the house, lighted in part by high, remote-controlled clerestory windows.
An original boiler the designers discovered during the renovation was kept in the kitchen as decoration. The counter is white pine, and the green tiles were sourced from Can Benito a studio in Mallorca.
The interior features 16-foot pitched ceilings.
Bi-fold doors connect the main residence to the backyard, which features a large swimming pool, a 200-square-foot pool house, and an outdoor kitchen.