From the Central Pavilion: "40,000 Hours" is the estimated time that took the students to make this selection of models. It is showcased as a tribute to the collective effort at schools of architecture around the world. Same materials, similar dimensions, and anonymous models for the different projects let us take a look at upcoming ideas and tactics of new architects as well as the state of academic practice through diverse institutions. Finally, special mention deserves MVRDV architects alongside The Why Factory with their ‘Freeland’ video-installation. It presents a refreshing idea of urban planning in which government agencies are put aside to make way for the self-organizing ability of individuals, which have a lot of freedom but are also responsible for supplying their own needs and grant certain urban values and community services. Will we see the DIY urbanism in the near future? More than images or photos, here are the links to the videos: www.youtube.com/wat...