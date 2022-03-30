Furniture designer Tom Deacon teamed up with pal and architect Andrew Jones to renovate his Toronto townhouse. “Architects tend to think of the building first, the interiors second, and last, the furniture. Our approach was the opposite,” Jones says.
Large windows allow natural light to sweep across the living and dining areas into the kitchen.
The flat’s current owners commissioned a new addition at the rear of the building to make room for a modern kitchen and dining area.
The sunny dining area is brightened by a large picture window overlooking the deck.
A clean-lined bathroom of stone and concrete.
A view from the stairs looks out over the space. The wide-plank hardwood floors and timber beams are illuminated by multiple skylights along the gabled roof.
Will Gamble Architects revives a crumbling, 17th-century structure with a svelte addition of steel, brick, and glass.
Approaching the home from above, guests encounter a green roof that feels united with the landscape beyond. The entry sequence presents purposefully framed views that hide and reveal the lake.
A Matter Made Arch single-tier chandelier hangs from the tall ceiling in the living room. The 606 Universal Shelving System is from Visoe.
Wardrobe cabinets from Reform stand on either side of the fireplace, maximizing storage. 
The minimalist kitchen features Richlite countertops and Ikea PAX cabinets with Reform Basis fronts in matte white.  
The new arched window brings light and views into the open-plan kitchen and dining area. Five colorful, geometric pendants designed by Jula Jessen for Schneid's Junit collection hangs over the dining table. 
The home’s walls are clad in Oregon white oak reclaimed from a dismantled barn on the property. Jessica Helgerson chose to paint them white to create a bright, airy look, but she left the kitchen wall au naturel for a visual pop. With storage at a premium, the kitchen needed ample cabinetry as well as some ingenious solutions—including a pull-out cabinet hidden in one half of the range hood. A vintage cabinet on the left wall provides open storage for everyday dishes.
Sustainable building practices were key to the cottage’s rebirth. The home’s green roof system consists of a vinyl membrane topped with small trays filled with ferns and mosses from the nearby Columbia River Gorge.
Landscape designer Kenneth Philip worked with mwworks to fill in the forested setting.
To create a strong connection between the home and the spacious rear garden, the couple emphasized spaces at the rear of the home and added full-height sliding pocket doors for unobstructed views of the garden.
When Pablo Pérez Palacios’ Mexico City–based architecture firm PPAA was tasked with building an apartment tower to meet La Colonia Roma's need for additional housing, he faced a problem familiar to developers in historic neighborhoods everywhere. The site was occupied by a dilapidated home that dates to 1925, and local laws required that the facade and part of the structure be maintained. PPAA’s innovative approach was to cut the original three-story home in half, preserving enough of the building to front the street and hold two apartments replete with classic Victorian details like high ceilings and restored millwork. In the back of the lot, they designed a sleek eight-story apartment tower that would hold an additional nine apartments, for a total of 11 units. Not bad for a site that was previously an uninhabited single-family house.
The kitchen/dining space is oriented sideways, making the most of the narrow site and opening out onto the rear courtyard to create an indoor/outdoor living space.
Scrubby Bay sleeps up to 14 guests. Annandale offers plenty of activities, from farm experiences to hiking and biking.
The steel-framed doors fully open to the courtyard, maximizing indoor/outdoor living space on the small lot.
166 Amity Street was personally renovated by Norah Jones, who purchased the property in 2009. As part of the remodel, Jones added oversized windows to the south-facing exterior, as well as a heated pool and hot tub, which can be covered to increase patio space when not in use.
Storage, fixtures, and appliances are all housed within the monochromatic steel modules in the McCourt Townhouse. "It’s all freestanding, even the unit with the sink in it," says homeowner Chris McCourt. "Two blokes unpacked and fitted it all in a day."
The main volume of the extension is constructed from offset Douglas fir battens painted blue and gray. This reflects the vertical lines and gray color of the ribbed render used in the extension to the side of the house.
The ground floor features Douglas fir flooring. The living room at the front of the house is separated from the entrance hallway by a black steel-framed glazed partition.
The driveway leads down a gentle slope to the garage, which is partially tucked into the earth, covered by a green roof, and fronted by a ramp leading to the entrance. Alexander Prideaux of Aurora Landscape helped integrate the house with the site.
When designing Camp on Long Lake, Winkelman Architecture was inspired by the oak grove the home is nestled into. A covered walkway with views of the lake lightly tethers the kitchen, living room, and dining area to the bedroom.
The rear garden looks into the kitchen and dining space right through the internal courtyard and beyond.
