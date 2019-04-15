Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
g
Gray Organschi Architecture
Follow
Latest
6
Stories
5
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
It Took a Whole Family to Build This House
In upstate New York, two families unite to design a vacation house that will suit all their needs for years to come.
a
Arlene Hirst
Seaside Views Make This Vacation Home a Relaxing Retreat
A Connecticut home with a notable architectural legacy gets an expansive update for a family of six.
a
Arlene Hirst
Jonathan Adler and Simon Doonan's Shelter Island Vacation Home
For design mavericks Jonathan Adler and Simon Doonan, a challenging site that slopes toward the sea yields a unique opportunity...
d
Dan Rubinstein
Gable-Roofed Rural Weekend Home in Connecticut
To create their rural Connecticut getaway, Lisa Gray and Alan Organschi layered their modern design sensibility atop an early...
William Lamb
Striking Angular Cottage in Connecticut
What happens when the guest house becomes home? Retired couple Suzanne and Brooks Kelley found out when a pair of brainy New...
William Lamb
At Home in a Modern Church
Santiago Suarez is a man who craves challenge, a knight errant, if you will, whose exploits are in the realm of the intellectual...
j
Jaimie Epstein