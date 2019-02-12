Stories

Knotty by Nature
In snowy Sweden, where pine planks and the democratic design incubator Ikea reign supreme, a local architect pays homage to his...
g
Grant Gibson
A Mama's Touch
Nina Tolstrup, the Danish furniture and product designer, who works under the name Studiomama, has been carving herself an...
g
Grant Gibson
Swiss Mix
Built for a young family of Spartan-minded clients, architect Felix Oesch's spare, concrete prefab outside of Zurich is a marvel...
g
Grant Gibson