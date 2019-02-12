Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
g
Grant Gibson
Follow
Latest
3
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
Knotty by Nature
In snowy Sweden, where pine planks and the democratic design incubator Ikea reign supreme, a local architect pays homage to his...
g
Grant Gibson
A Mama's Touch
Nina Tolstrup, the Danish furniture and product designer, who works under the name Studiomama, has been carving herself an...
g
Grant Gibson
Swiss Mix
Built for a young family of Spartan-minded clients, architect Felix Oesch's spare, concrete prefab outside of Zurich is a marvel...
g
Grant Gibson