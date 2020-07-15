The home has been stylishly staged by local business, The Good Mod, who specialize in vintage furniture and custom pieces.
Wide-plank oak by Kentwood Metro Flooring helps create a clean, inviting space.
The Eames Lounge Chair and sunken garden make for a serene combination.
Black-and-white photography lends a nuanced touch to a partition wall re-clad in plywood.
Original red oak floors were stripped and finished with a matte sealer to maintain a raw, unfinished look.
A picture window and wooden windowsill are among the considerate touches in the galley kitchen.
The mirror was replaced with a long window. The buffet moved with the owner from her childhood home. Black Eames chairs surround a generous wood table sourced by Annie Wise.
Telecommuting can take both a physical and mental toll—especially when you’re suddenly working in tight quarters with partners, roommates, children, or other family members. Tip: Invest in high-quality, noise-cancelling headphones, and keep shared live/work spaces clutter-free.
In the dining area, Anatole and Nicholas sit on vintage Prouvé Standard chairs at a Tulip table by Eero Saarinen for Knoll. The enamel pendant is by Labor and Wait.
A red Crosley turntable sits on top of a custom shelving unit in the living room. The use of primary colors, also seen in the yellow Stool 60 by Alvar Aalto, is a nod to the Bauhaus, says Luise.
Luise Stauss, a former photo editor at The New York Times Magazine, sits in the living room of the downtown Brooklyn apartment she shares with her husband, Nicholas Blechman, the creative director of The New Yorker. The roughly 1,000-square-foot space feels larger than it is, thanks to high ceilings and bay windows. Twin 1962 Bastiano sofas by Tobia Scarpa are joined by a Cité chair by Jean Prouvé and a wood chair acquired from the New York Historical Society. The floor lamp is by David Weeks Studio.
The couple's updated cottage in Haliburton boasts kitchen worktops and peninsula by Caesarstone.
Located in the ground floor of the Hotel Saint George is the Marfa Book Company, which has been around for nearly 20, and offers a range of programming beyond the traditional book store. From book readings to musical performances to agave festivals, Marfa Book Company is a unique stop.
Sam Shah and Anne Suttles asked architect Kevin Alter to renovate their 1920s bungalow in Austin, Texas, and add an addition, which contains a living area downstairs and an office upstairs. They tucked an office nook under the stairs; the Eames chair is a hand-me-down from Shah’s father.
Inspired by a primitive tent, this A-frame cabin is a simple one-bedroom retreat nestled in the New Zealand rain forest.
Six-foot tall operable windows capture and diffuse the abundance of natural light throughout the home, while nine-foot-tall floating white ceilings and wall planes create a sense of continuous space.
Architect Oliver Lang and his partner, Cindy Wilson, created Monad, a multiunit prefab prototype in Vancouver.
The kitchen is part of the new section in the center and features clerestory windows that let natural light floor into the space.
Windows at the desk level are integrated into the cabinets and provide views of the golf course.
Mechanical engineer Jan Moolsintong and industrial designer Peter Russell-Clarke get epic views of San Francisco from their 1,800-square-foot house overlooking the Mission District. On warm nights, they eat dinner perched on Eiffel side chairs by Charles and Ray Eames around a table from Room & Board. The distinctive facade has operable porthole windows and a slatted garage door custom-built by Raimundo Ferreira.
Challenged by the dimensions of the narrow lot, the team worked through significant programmatic and logistical constraints during the design and construction process. The final concept for the layout was a modern take on the side hall plan. The living spaces are stretched back deep into the lot, and strategically raised above grade to allow sunlight to penetrate into multiple living spaces. The multifunctional courtyard serves as outdoor workspace, gardening area, children's play area, and covered parking during winter months.
