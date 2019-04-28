Campo Loft is surrounded by lush vegetation atop a mountainous hillside.
Link Farm House by Slade Architecture
An iron-and-glass bedroom wall allows natural light to fill the kitchen and entryway.
When Marieken Verheyen and Martin Hansen found a dilapidated vicarage after three years of searching for the right property, their friends warned them against purchasing it. Dating back to 1870, the farm—a home, barn, and two stables situated at the edge of a national park—featured overgrown gardens, derelict buildings, and haphazard repair work done by inexperienced builders. The artist couple from Amsterdam, however, were determined to realize their dream of creating a sustainable holiday destination that would celebrate simplicity and modern architecture. It took another three years for the couple to transform the complex into Re:hof Rutenberg. There are eight accommodations dotting the property in addition to a multipurpose barn, sauna, and farm shop. There are plenty of playful touches—a hammock hung between beams, accessible from the mezzanine, provides a sunny spot to lounge.
Master Bathroom
Harbor Loft | Olson Kundig
Standing within the conservatory, a glass floor allows one to see through to the wine cellar below, which is accessible via a seamlessly integrated trap door.
Despite their dark color palette, black and white kitchens can still feel bright. This tiny kitchen perfects the art of chiaroscuro with white shiplapped walls, custom-built open shelves and dark concrete floors. The owners selected sleek faucet fixtures by Santec and a sink by Blanco to complement the white laminate countertops. The stainless steel appliances include a Bertazzoni oven, Fisher & Payel refrigerator, and Thermador dishwasher.
The interior stair is composed of floating treads sourced from trees cut down on the property. A mix of oak, maple, and birch, each step is different and unique.
Cool blue panels hang along one side of the kitchen wall.
The home’s geometric silhouette echoes the classic typology of the region’s gable roof barns. “We took our inspiration from this vernacular architecture and re-interpreted it with a contemporary twist,” Dworkind says.
In the Berg household, the kitchen is the epicenter of the home.
The ceramic tiles were created with irregular glaze, which mimics the reflections of the harbor nearby.
The Modern Texas Prefab features a mix of natural and reclaimed materials for a relaxed feel.
Limerick House is a modest addition to an existing dwelling on a rural Victorian property.
The wood-slatted louvers to provide shade from the setting sun and a breathtaking view.
This eco-friendly extension in Melbourne was designed by Ben Callery Architects. The light-filled space incorporates renewable features including high levels of insulation, double glazing, and recycled and locally sourced materials. A corrugated metal roof was designed to glide over the 1,650-square-foot home.
A skylight brightens the shower area.
A bathroom with a glass-enclosed shower.
For Bret and Dani Stone’s house in Santa Barbara, California, Barber Builders erected a concrete-and-steel ground level capable of supporting a second story made mostly of shipping containers. While the project as a whole took 19 months, the containers were craned into place in a single day in 2016.
Architect Sven Matt mixed basic shapes with rich details in this Austrian home. The lattice shell was hewn from silver fir sourced from a nearby forest. Eternit shingles clad the roof.
The team replaced all the cabinetry and fixtures, and located the kitchen sink directly in front of a large window.
Structural engineering firm Robert Silman Associates was key in helping the couple execute their design, particularly the cantilevered standing-seam aluminum roof.
The designers fortunately happened on enough antique wallpaper to outfit the whole room. The bookshelf is a custom design by Yun and made of salvaged heart pine, same as the floor. It features grooves in the sides, so the shelves can be pulled in and out.
Jane and Dan Wright furnished the living space of their new studio building with a rug from West Elm and a wood stove from Morsø.
Both the niche and the base of the kitchen island are covered in reclaimed end-grain red oak.
Set at a subtle angle to the barn, The northern façade of the main house is set at an angle to the barn and overlooks a large spring-fed swimming pond, rolling pastures, and the mixed northern hardwood forests that make up the property.
In the living room, spare Scandinavian design takes center stage. Hans Wegner’s Wishbone chairs surround an Essay dining table by Cecilie Manz for Fritz Hansen; a mostly wood palette is enhanced by slate-gray brick around the fireplace. The paper lanterns throughout the home are a mixture of classics by Isamu Noguchi alongside those picked up in Japan and France.
Alexandra Angle transformed a beachside cabin into a colorful retreat for a college friend and her family. The living area features a PP130 Circle Chair by Hans Wegner and a Shaker wood stove by Antonio Citterio with Toan Nguyen for Wittus. A Tropicalia Cocoon hanging chair by Patricia Urquiola complements the fabric from Liberty that Angle used for the cushions on the built-in banquette.
front entry door
