Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
a
arvinzhu
Follow
4
Saves
Followers
Following
Moire Chair by KiBiSi. Designed in 2008 for the 8 House in Copenhagen. Concept. Photo courtesy of KiBiSi
HAY Tube Chair by KiBiSi. Designed in 2008 for the 8 House. In stores in 2010. Photo courtesy of KiBiSi
Munich-based Konstantin Grcic's new Parrish chair (shown in walnut) will be at the center of the Emeco booth this year.
SixE Chair by PearsonLloyd Design Ltd, produced by HOWE a/s.
Set cover photo