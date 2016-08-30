Moire Chair by KiBiSi. Designed in 2008 for the 8 House in Copenhagen. Concept. Photo courtesy of KiBiSi
Moire Chair by KiBiSi. Designed in 2008 for the 8 House in Copenhagen. Concept. Photo courtesy of KiBiSi
HAY Tube Chair by KiBiSi. Designed in 2008 for the 8 House. In stores in 2010. Photo courtesy of KiBiSi
HAY Tube Chair by KiBiSi. Designed in 2008 for the 8 House. In stores in 2010. Photo courtesy of KiBiSi
Munich-based Konstantin Grcic's new Parrish chair (shown in walnut) will be at the center of the Emeco booth this year.
Munich-based Konstantin Grcic's new Parrish chair (shown in walnut) will be at the center of the Emeco booth this year.
SixE Chair by PearsonLloyd Design Ltd, produced by HOWE a/s.
SixE Chair by PearsonLloyd Design Ltd, produced by HOWE a/s.
Set cover photo