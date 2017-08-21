Adler Chomsky Group Under the title of Adler Chomsky is an extremely dynamic amalgamation of sister companies. If one imagines an advertising empire as a highly designed, minimalist environment composed of well groomed individual, this is not it. Each person is an individual, each sister company is a force within itself and everyone is driven to create & succeed. This is a remarkable environment; energized, seemingly anarchic, intuitively rebellious and ironically unaesthetic. Commissioned to design the full set of inter-related firms, our aim was to strengthen the particular dynamism that defines the group and to avoid a quiet minimalism that could dim the creative noise. The resulting environment is a factory for ideas, an industry for creativity and a multiplicity of interrelated spaces that continually challenge and stimulate the imagination.
Occupying the 50th floor of the Electra Tower, the Elco Headquarters focuses upon the notion of quality; whether it be in the generosity and proportion of the spaces, the quality and tones of the materials or the introduction of internal gardens and works of art, this project is about the creation of quiet and finely tuned architectural gestures. It is about space and the boundaries that define it.
Teak Tak Home Location: Kfar Shmaryahu, 650 SQM The building is highly crafted and detailed. There is an obsessive attention to crafted joints both in the wood and concrete. In order to design this home it was necessary to fly to Bangkok and Chang Mai, inspect timber mills and carpentry workshops and instruct Thai craftsmen on how to prepare the timber strips for on-site assembly. The shuttering of the fair-faced concrete was particularly ambitious. From the street only the floating wooden box is visible. The issues of openness and privacy are addressed through the contrast between the transparent and public ground floor and the highly private wooden first floor. 
Private Domain Home Location: Kfar Shmaryahu, Israel - 650 SQM The brief of the clients was simple: total privacy and a 25-meter long pool. Defined by two asymmetrical concrete masses; one the principle home, the other an artist studio, the street facade of the building reveals little of what exists within. The fair-faced concrete walls are a play of subtle plains, a reflection of the OSB that was used to make the shuttering.
House in Garden Home Location: Kfar Shmaryahu, Israel - 650 SQM This long 1,500 square meter plot, offered a particular opportunity to embed a home within the flat & elevated landscaping. The aim was to retain the visual continuity of the gardens and maximize views of the elevated horizon. Although the majority of the house is upon two floors, the living room and study were arranged as an air-conditioned pergola from where both the front and back gardens may be viewed. The elongated reflective pool re-enforces the linearity of the plot and the play of levels between the street entrance and the house itself.
Eucalyptus House Location: Kfar Shmaryahu - 750 SQM Located amongst a set of mature Eucalyptus trees, the villa reflects a preoccupation with the specificity of site and the notion of the home. The clients had spent several years in Hampstead and upon their return to Israel they wished to retain the particular relationship between a home, its gardens and detailing.
Caesarea Holiday Residence Location: Caesarea, Israel - 650 SQM Facing the historic Roman Aqueduct of Caesarea and the coast beyond, this long, odd shaped site was particularly suited to accommodate a linear home. The linearity of the building echoes the Aqueduct and offers unrestricted views to all the rooms. This Villa primarily serves as a holiday residence. Its purpose is to instill tranquility and offer an escape from the charged and hectic environment of the city. The Holiday Residence is comprised of one long concrete wall to the East and three glass walls.
500 SQM Plot Home Location: Afeka, Israel - 450SQM This 500 SQM plot is located in a residential neighborhood of Tel-Aviv. The size of the plot and its configurations raised particular challenges, especially in relation to the desire to create substantial gardens rather than left over spaces. The solution was to sheer the building into two, creating diagonal gardens that almost connect and continually define the interiors in relation to the gardens. In terms of materiality, the building is cast in white fair-faced concrete, utilizing OSB boards for shuttering. The pattern of the OSB softens the concrete surface and increases its tolerance. Rather than defining windows within walls, surfaces were created, some solid, others transparent. The overall effect is one of openness and immediacy. This home is not about barriers but rather it reflects the openness of its owners.
