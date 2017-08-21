500 SQM Plot Home Location: Afeka, Israel - 450SQM This 500 SQM plot is located in a residential neighborhood of Tel-Aviv. The size of the plot and its configurations raised particular challenges, especially in relation to the desire to create substantial gardens rather than left over spaces. The solution was to sheer the building into two, creating diagonal gardens that almost connect and continually define the interiors in relation to the gardens. In terms of materiality, the building is cast in white fair-faced concrete, utilizing OSB boards for shuttering. The pattern of the OSB softens the concrete surface and increases its tolerance. Rather than defining windows within walls, surfaces were created, some solid, others transparent. The overall effect is one of openness and immediacy. This home is not about barriers but rather it reflects the openness of its owners.