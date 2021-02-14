A large, heated pool awaits in the backyard, where mature landscaping ensures ample privacy.
Clerestory windows continue into the connected spa-like bath, which includes an oversized tub.
The primary suite also includes dual dressing rooms, both of which are decked out with custom cabinetry and feature wooden vaulted ceilings, along with a central storage island.
A floor-to-ceiling, mahogany-framed door offers a grand welcoming inside the seven-bedroom residence. Originally built in 2004 by Grant Kirkpatrick of KAA Design, the property is currently owned by American actor and producer Matt Damon and sited on a verdant .68-acre lot.
Architect Steven Ehrlich reflects on his experiences in Africa and Japan to build a sustainable, ever-changing home in Los Angeles.
Silvano Zamò, third-generation winemaker at Le Vigne di Zamò winery, and his wife Brigitte tasked architecture firm GEZA with a holiday home on a hilltop location in the tiny northern Italian village of Camporosso, not far from the ski resort Monte Lussari.
The vast volume is topped by a gabled roof, complete with massive skylights for natural light. In addition to offering income opportunities as a rental venue, the courtyard provides off-street parking and space for indoor recreation.
An aperture in the roof draws the eye skyward upon entering the backyard.
An eating area overlooks the terrace and offers views of the East River.
Located in the center of the apartment, a commercial-grade kitchen features two large stainless-steel islands and windows along both sides.
The home of fashion designer Lisa Perry and her husband, Richard, offers large entertaining areas and gallery-like spaces. Here, the formal living room features two doors that lead to the terrace.
“Celebrating California indoor/outdoor living is key,” Oni says of her and Didi’s new rental unit. “We splurged on that—it was the best thing we did.”
The living area is intentionally spare to accentuate the presence of the mammoth beech tree.
A view of the front facade shows off the landscaping by Sage Design Studios.
Along one side of the home, a poolside patio and several covered pavilions provide additional space for relaxing or entertaining.
A seating area and informal dining space open to one of many covered outdoor spaces.
In an adjacent space, an open-concept kitchen features stainless-steel countertops and a large, U-shaped cabinetry arrangement.
At the center of the home, a nearly double-height living area overlooks a below-grade central courtyard that is enclosed by the structure on all sides.
The L House is designed to transform and evolve for David and Mayuko’s family of five. A Genesis GV80 sits in the driveway, echoing the home’s streamlined contemporary facade.
Preproduction model with optional features shown.
After seeing a commercial building in Japan with double sliding doors, David Lai decided to install them in his own garage. A Genesis GV80 stands in space, which opens completely to the street and the backyard.
Preproduction model with optional features shown.
As in traditional Japanese homes, L House has a single bathroom with a large bathtub and separate wash area.
The Lais integrated large glass walls to bring in natural light and views, so they could enjoy the outdoors while inside.
Another view of the exterior, showing the monolithic columns and overhang covering a patio just off the living room and family area. A babbling stream runs beside the home.
A central skylight brightens the master bedroom, which also features floor-to-ceiling windows and a private patio. A spacious, cedar-lined closet, steam shower, and soaking tub complete the master suite.
Adjacent to the formal dining room, another living area offers large picture windows to take advantage of the private location. The master suite is located just down the hall.
Another view of the family room. Throughout the home, charcoal-gray-stained hardwood floors complement the bright aesthetic.
Further down the hall, a family room basks in natural light. The solarium-like space features numerous sliding glass doors that open up to the stone patio.
The glass-enclosed breakfast area looks out onto the backyard, with skylights along the ceiling and a pair of French doors providing access to the patio.
"The Studypod was designed as a detached home office, so that you can truly focus and get inspired by the nature around you," says Torstein Aa, designer and cofounder of Livit.
The updated master bathroom was renovated by John Bertram as well with a textured wall of tiles and a skylight. According to the listing agent, "The tiles have a specific shape to them so when the skylight above hits [them with rays of light], you get unique shadows."
There is a spacious den off the dining area.
A double-sided brick fireplace anchors the open-plan living space. A unique ventilation system in the living room and the master bedroom features hinged birch panels below a row of aluminum casement windows. Opening from the top, the system introduces air to the interior even while the curtains are drawn.