Views of the Orobie Alps can be seen from the home’s windows, which also feature larch frames. A lampadina light by Flos sits on the nightstand.
A pair of matching Idea lights by Vesoi over a dining room table and chairs, both locally-made.
Architect Alfredo Vanotti sourced the home's stone exterior from the woods behind the property. “I believe that mountain architecture is an emblematic example of sustainable architecture,” he says.
The ground floor is comprised of a living room, kitchen, and bathroom that are all detailed with larch wood. In the kitchen, a retro Bompani refrigerator and freezer blend in with the minimal aesthetic.