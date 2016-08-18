A combination of sliding doors, strategically placed voids, and large indoor plantings create fluid boundaries between indoors and out. The interior courtyard garden—landscaped with tropical plants and volcanic sand—is visually accessible from nearly every room, including the dining and kitchenarea.
Southwest: Steve Martino The red yucca, brittlebush, and prickly pear at a Palm Springs, California, home also relate to the southwestern climate. “Native plants let your garden tap into the food chain—it becomes a habitat while connecting you to the history of a place.”
A thoughtfully designed garden in New York City makes way for an existing fountain by landscaping vertically around it. The water feature includes an Italian marble spout designed by Thomas Woltz.
The cafe offers Australian style comfort food with small bites, including a selection of pastries, sandwiches and desserts.
Beachwood Cafe in Hollywood, designed by Bestor Architecture.
Vakst in Copenhagen Made with Upcycled Materials
Many of the plants in the apartment were purchased at Sprout Home and Crest Hardware in Brooklyn. Cecilia, who is also a ceramic artist, made some of the planters, while others are picks from some of her favorite ceramicists.
To inexpensively re-create a classic modern look for a wood-paneled ceiling, the couple used Douglas fir tongue-and-groove flooring. They also used flooring to cover the expansive kitchen island. “It was really funny to see the flooring guys up on the island banging away,” reports Thomas. The ceiling presented a greater challenge in that regard. www.woodfloorsonline.com To cut down on costs, the architect specified standard Marvin (new construction) windows throughout. Utilizing the maximum parameters of Marvin’s predetermined sizes, Thomas and Mary Kate were able to achieve the modern open look they desired, but for a fraction of the cost. They also replaced all of the windows’ vinyl interior frames with wood that complements the home’s pared-down aesthetic. www.marvin.com
