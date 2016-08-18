To inexpensively re-create a classic modern look for a wood-paneled ceiling,
the couple used Douglas fir tongue-and-groove flooring. They also used flooring to cover the expansive kitchen island. “It was really funny to see the flooring guys up on the island banging away,” reports Thomas. The ceiling presented a greater challenge in that regard. www.woodfloorsonline.com
To cut down on costs, the architect specified standard Marvin (new construction) windows throughout. Utilizing the maximum parameters of Marvin’s predetermined sizes, Thomas and Mary Kate were able to achieve the modern open look they desired, but for a fraction of the cost. They also replaced all of the windows’ vinyl interior frames with wood that complements the home’s pared-down aesthetic. www.marvin.com