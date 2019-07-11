Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
g
Geremia Design
Follow
Latest
3
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
AutoCamp’s Epic New Location Brings Upscale Airstream Lodging to Yosemite National Park
We visit AutoCamp’s latest and greatest outpost in Yosemite, where Anacapa Architecture and Geremia Design have joined forces for...
Samantha Daly
Vineyard Views Are the Priority at This Calistoga Hideaway
Wade Design Architects and Geremia Design create an ethereal indoor/outdoor dream home that embraces California Wine Country's...
a
Alia Akkam
Bathroom Design Idea: Copper Color Scheme
Penny tile imbues a San Francisco bathroom with a sophisticated, spa-like feel.
Diana Budds