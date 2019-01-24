Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
g
George Bradley Architecture and Design
Follow
Latest
2
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
10 Modern San Francisco Homes
Mention San Francisco and you might stir up images of steep streets lined with colorful and historic Victorian...
Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
A Home with Eclectic Style Looks Just Right
A couple bring cohesion to an architectural mishmash in San Francisco.
Erika Heet