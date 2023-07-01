SubscribeSign In
Aamion and Daize Goodwin’s radical, triple-decker digs in Hanalei, Kauai, can best be described as "Peter Pan" meets "Swiss Family Robinson."
The outdoor terrace folds up, and the roof can be detached so that the container home can be easily relocated.
Mono in the woods of Montana
